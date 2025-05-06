The United Party for National Development (UPND) has pledged logistical and material support to the family of three children who tragically died in a house fire in Kabanana Ward, Mandevu Constituency.

During a visit to the funeral house at Chipata SDA Church, UPND Lusaka Province Vice Youth Chairperson Mr. Godfrey Chitanga, accompanied by UPND Mandevu Constituency Chairperson Mr. Ndhovu and other party leaders, announced the donation of 60 buses and three caskets to assist with the children’s burial.

Mr. Chitanga, speaking on behalf of the UPND leadership, expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, describing the incident as shocking. He conveyed condolences from President Hakainde Hichilema and emphasized that the President mourns with the family, the constituency, and the nation.

“This is an unbearable moment for all of us. The President has sent me as a messenger of comfort, and the Party will stand by the family through this difficult time,” said Mr. Chitanga.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ndhovu noted that the entire Mandevu Constituency is engulfed in sorrow, describing the event as “a darkness we cannot explain.” He encouraged the bereaved family to find strength and solace in faith.

UPND aspiring candidate Mr. Ross Josphat Kasikili echoed these sentiments, saying the loss is not only for the family or constituency but a national tragedy. “Only the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob can comfort us now,” he said.

Another UPND hopeful, Mr. Aaron Mulope, reminded the gathering of the fragility of life, urging the community to remain spiritually prepared at all times.

The UPND delegation also delivered food items to the family as part of their support.

The funeral continues at Chipata SDA Church in Chipata Compound, where mourners are gathered to pay their final respects.