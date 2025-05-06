The Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) has issued a weather advisory forecasting cooler temperatures, stronger winds, and cloudy skies across much of the country from May 5th to 10th, 2025.

According to ZMD, the anticipated shift in weather conditions is due to a strong high-pressure system forming over the southeast coast of South Africa, which will push a moist and cool airflow into Zambia.

“From May 5th to May 10th, 2025, a strong high-pressure system over the Southeast Coast of South Africa will drive a moist, cool airflow across most parts of Zambia resulting in stronger winds, lower temperatures and cloudy skies,’’ the advisory reads.

In response, the department has urged farmers to secure any harvested crops to protect them from possible rain damage during the period.

Additionally, ZMD has advised those using water transport to temporarily suspend activities on lakes and rivers, as strong winds could pose safety risks.

The public is encouraged to stay updated with local weather bulletins and take necessary precautions to ensure safety and prevent losses.