President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following a courtesy call from a high-level delegation led by Ms. Isabelle Kibassa Maliba, First Secretary-at-Large to His Excellency President Félix Tshisekedi.

The meeting underscored the strong historical, cultural, and linguistic bonds shared by communities living along the 1,900-kilometre border that unites the two nations. President Hichilema emphasized the need to harness these ties in order to foster structured trade and peaceful coexistence.

“With our nations bound not only by geography but by shared heritage, the path forward must include harmonized border regulations and deeper regional integration,” President Hichilema stated. He added that as members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Zambia and the DRC must prioritize seamless cross-border trade through aligned customs and regulatory frameworks.

The President also highlighted the strategic importance of establishing direct flights between Lusaka, Kinshasa, and other major cities. “Improved air connectivity will be a vital enabler of expanded trade, tourism, and cultural exchange,” he said, noting that such measures would strengthen economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.

The visit by Ms. Kibassa Maliba signals a continued commitment by both nations to bolster diplomatic and economic relations in line with regional development goals.