President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated Zambia’s dedication to implementing home-grown economic reforms during a high-level meeting with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation led by Deputy Managing Director Mr. Nigel Clarke.

The discussions centered on Zambia’s economic trajectory and the collaborative efforts between the nation and the IMF. President Hichilema emphasized that while Zambia values its partnership with the IMF, the country’s economic programs are domestically conceived and reflect national priorities.

“Our economic programs are home-grown and rooted in Zambia’s own priorities. We engage with the IMF as equal partners,” President Hichilema stated.

Mr. Clarke commended Zambia’s reform initiatives, noting the country’s resilience in the face of economic challenges. “Zambia’s commitment to its reform agenda is commendable. The IMF stands ready to support Zambia in achieving its economic objectives,” he said.

Recent economic indicators highlight both progress and ongoing challenges. The Zambia Statistics Agency reported that the annual inflation rate rose to 16.8% in February 2025, up from 16.7% in January, primarily driven by increases in food prices . Despite this, the government projects a significant economic rebound, targeting a 6.6% growth rate in 2025, up from the 2.3% forecast for 2024 .

President Hichilema reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency, resilience, and inclusive growth, aiming to ensure that economic advancements benefit all Zambians.