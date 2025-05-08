Chambishi Copper Smelter’s decision to restrict health facilities where employees can seek medical attention and get sick notes has raised worries among workers and local leaders.

A memo signed by CCS Deputy Chief Executive Officer Cheng Mingming dated 24th April 2025; says employees can only seek medical attention from Sinozam, Ronald Ross and Nchanga Hospitals due to the alleged forgery of sick notes and medical discharges among workers.

Mr. Cheng stated that Kalulushi based Chinese owned CCS will ensure that workers forging sick notes are fired and reported to police for prosecution.

“Management has discovered that some employees have been going to Sinozam Hospital and other Government health facilities to acquire fake sick notes to cover for them whenever they are absent from work. We have also discovered that some employees are conniving with some health facilities to get medical discharge recommendations,” the memo read.

“We urge all employees to seek medical attention from the companies recommended health facilities (i.e Ronald Ross, Nchanga North and Sinozam respectively) documents from other health facilities will only be accepted upon referral basis as guided by outlined hospitals that are recognised by CCS,” Mr. Cheng added.

But some CCS workers, who declined to be named, spoke against the directive from CCS management.”This is not logical. Just imagine a sick person from Chambishi being forced to seek medical attention in Kalulushi or Kitwe. This is like slavery,” one worker said.

Meanwhile, Chambishi based good governance activist leader Chikabala Kaleta has said CCS should not restrict health facilities where workers can seek medical attention because it is within their rights to go to any hospital or clinic.

“I totally disagree with what Chambishi Copper Smelter is doing. You can’t restrict workers on health matters in such a way. We challenge CCS to build a hospital in Chambishi instead of referring workers to far located health facilities. These companies must have a human-face,” Mr. Kaleta said.

He urged the Government and trade unions to intervene in the matter to stop CCS from enforcing this memo.