The Parliamentary Committee on Legislation and International Agreements want Zesco Limited and other players in the local energy sector to play their part in the quick operationalisation of the electricity Open Access and net-metering regulation to enhance the energy sector.

The Open Access Regulations through Statutory Instrument (SI) 40 of 2024 are a legal framework that allow qualified participants to access and use the electricity transmission and distribution system in Zambia for a specified period alongside Statutory Instrument (SI) 38 that speaks to Net-metering..

When Zesco Limited officials appeared before the Parliamentary Committee in Ndola, Parliamentary Committee on Legislation and International Agreements Chairperson Remember Mutale said the electricity Open Access Regulations represent a progressive initiative by the Zambian government that has the potential to drive economic growth and attract new investments.

Mr. Mutale told Zesco officials that Zambia can work towards fully realizing the benefits of these regulations, ultimately fostering a more competitive and efficient electricity market once the two SI’s are operationalised.

“There are insinuations in public that because of Zesco you enjoyed the monopoly of production, distribution and supply so you are now playing a hide and seek type of a game on electricity Open Access and Net-metering legislation. Where you are supposed to honour, you are not willing to honour and you are hiding in the name of ‘it is not our part because we are just a player as well’. People are saying Zesco does not want this legislation SI 38 and SI 40 is not a success because they want to enjoy the monopoly as a player in the distribution of power and net-metering. Can you clarify on this issue,” Mr. Mutale told Zesco officials at Protea Hotel in Ndola.

Zesco officials denied the allegations that the power utility was frustrating the two legislation adding that it has been sensitizing the public on the matter despite it being a player.

SI 38 and SI 40 are tipped to foster transformation that could enhance reliability, promote innovation, and contribute to the overall development of the energy sector in Zambia.