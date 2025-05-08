In a stirring display of faith and service, President Hakainde Hichilema joined over 27,000 Dorcas Mothers at a monumental rally in Rusangu, Monze District. The event, themed “To Deepen and Deploy,” celebrated the enduring legacy of Dorcas (Tabitha), a biblical figure revered for her acts of charity and compassion.

The rally served as a vibrant call to Christian action, drawing thousands of Seventh-day Adventist women from across the nation to recommit to community service and spiritual growth. President Hichilema commended the women for their unwavering dedication to serving the vulnerable through food distribution, clothing donations, and moral support.

“This gathering is more than a spiritual movement—it is a declaration of purpose,” said President Hichilema. “When women of faith rise with compassion and unity, communities are healed, dignity is restored, and nations are transformed.”

The presence of leaders from various Church Mother Bodies underscored a broader ecumenical spirit, reaffirming the vital role of faith-based institutions in Zambia’s development journey. The President emphasized that the government views the Church not only as a moral guide but as a strategic partner in delivering inclusive economic growth and social transformation.

As the rally concluded with messages of hope, prayer, and renewed commitment, President Hichilema encouraged the Dorcas Mothers to continue their noble mission. “Your service echoes far beyond the Church walls—it shapes the heart of our nation,” he said.

