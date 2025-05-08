Socialist Party Accuses UPND of Broken Promises and Economic Failures

Lusaka, May 8, 2025 – Preston Chinyama, Political Advisor to the Socialist Party President, has launched a fierce condemnation of the UPND-led government, accusing it of economic mismanagement, unfulfilled commitments, and self-serving governance since taking power in 2021.

In a strongly worded media statement, Chinyama,also known as Shi Mwape, declared that the UPND’s victory had at least exposed its true governance record. He criticized the party for running the most costly election campaign in Zambia’s history, marked by excessive branding and promotional spending, only to later prioritize personal enrichment over public welfare.

Chinyama pointed to past controversies, including the airport gold scandal and questionable foreign aid dealings, as evidence that UPND officials had long intended to exploit state resources. He further alleged that the party manipulated legislation, particularly through statutory instruments that benefited their financial interests, especially in the insurance sector, where some leaders allegedly became brokers.

“Now they posture as economic experts,” Chinyama said, dismissing their policies as short-sighted and tailored to benefit a privileged few. He also claimed that UPND members held stakes in multinational corporations, undermining local businesses.

Unmet Promises Hit Zambians Hard

Chinyama highlighted several key pledges that the UPND government had failed to deliver:

Currency Stability : The UPND had assured citizens that the Kwacha would strengthen immediately after taking office, citing backing from wealthy foreign investors. Instead, the currency remained under pressure.

Mealie Meal Prices : Promises to slash the cost of a 25kg bag from K120 to K50 proved empty, with prices now reportedly surpassing K400. “Without mealie meal, a household sinks into maningi trouble,” Chinyama remarked, stressing the strain on families.

Fuel Costs : A promised reduction of K4.20 per litre, which would have brought prices down to K11.72—never materialized. Minor price cuts from record highs, he argued, were merely deceptive.

Fertilizer Subsidies: Farmers were told fertilizer prices would drop from K750 to K250, yet this relief remains undelivered.

Chinyama insisted his critique was not baseless, citing statements from UPND insiders themselves. He urged Zambians to reflect on past administrations and judge whether the current leadership had truly served their interests.

Ending on a defiant note, he called for a citizen-led revolution, urging Zambians to “stand up and be counted” in the fight for a fairer and more accountable society.