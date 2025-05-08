Sunday Chanda Urges Decisive Action After U.S. Slashes Health Aid to Zambia
Calls for Transparency, Reforms, and Urgent Government Response
In the wake of a press briefing by U.S. Ambassador Michael C. Gonzales announcing a major reduction in aid to Zambia’s health sector, Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda has released a strong statement urging the Zambian Government to take immediate and pragmatic steps. He emphasizes that this is a critical moment requiring firm leadership, transparency, and genuine reform, especially within the Ministry of Health.
Below is the full statement issued by Hon. Chanda:
PRESS STATEMENT
For Immediate Release
Date: 7th May 2025
GOVERNMENT MUST TAKE PRAGMATIC STEPS AS A MATTER OF URGENCY
I have just concluded watching the press briefing by United States Ambassador to Zambia, His Excellency Michael C. Gonzales, in which he announced a significant cut in aid directed toward medications and medical supplies in Zambia. This decision follows the Government’s perceived failure to adequately address the systematic theft of medical commodities across the country.
As Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya, I wish to offer my counsel to the Government of the Republic of Zambia on how best to respond decisively, transparently, and constructively. This is not the time for defensiveness or delay. It is time to act in the best interest of our people and our development partners.
The following are pragmatic and urgent steps Government must take:
1. Public Acknowledgment and High-Level Commitment
Government must publicly acknowledge the concerns raised and reaffirm Zambia’s unwavering commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring transparency in the management of donor support. A clear outline of immediate actions being undertaken should be communicated to both citizens and cooperating partners.
2. Launch an Independent Forensic Audit
An independent, credible forensic audit must be commissioned focusing on procurement, storage, and distribution systems within the Ministry of Health, particularly on U.S.-funded medical supplies. Civil society and international observers must be involved, and the findings should be made public with swift corrective actions taken.
3. Establish a Joint Anti-Theft Task Force
A task force comprising the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Zambia Police, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and U.S. Embassy liaisons should be established to investigate and prosecute those behind the thefts. Real-time updates must be shared to demonstrate transparency and seriousness.
4. Suspend and Prosecute Offenders
Officials under investigation must be immediately suspended. Those found culpable must face the full force of the law. Whistleblowers must be protected and incentivized. Convictions must be publicized to send a strong message.
5. Engage the U.S. Diplomatically
High-level engagement must take place to reaffirm the long-standing partnership between Zambia and the United States. Government should request the deployment of a technical team to support integrity systems and propose a phased restoration of aid tied to measurable milestones.
6. Reform the Ministry of Health
Systemic reforms are long overdue. The Ministry must undergo a restructuring exercise to root out entrenched corruption. Long-serving officers in sensitive departments should be reassigned or retired, and internal controls should be strengthened to restore trust and professionalism.
In conclusion, the Government must treat this development not as a diplomatic embarrassment but as an urgent opportunity to confront corruption head-on in the health sector. This moment calls for fast, firm, and transparent action. Only then can we rebuild trust, both with our people and with those who continue to believe in Zambia’s potential.
Signed,
Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda, MP
Member of Parliament – Kanchibiya Constituency
