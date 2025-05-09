In a Developing story, Keith Bebeto Mweemba, a Lusaka-based lawyer and football administrator, has been elected President of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ). Known for his involvement in grassroots football, Mweemba is also the founder and chairman of Maestro United Zambia (MUZA) FC, a club based in Mazabuka.

Founded in 2007, MUZA FC has grown steadily under his leadership and gained national attention after finishing second in the 2022–23 Zambia Super League. The club also made its first appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup, marking a significant milestone.

As FAZ President, Mweemba has emphasized unity, transparency, and equal support for all clubs. “I will be the father of all clubs, not just MUZA,” he stated during his campaign, underlining his intention to serve the broader football community.

His election marks a leadership transition that many hope will strengthen the development and governance of the game across all levels in Zambia.