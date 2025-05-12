UPND Government Pledges to Complete Previous Administration’s Projects, Prioritizing National Development

The United Party for National Development (UPND) government has reaffirmed its commitment to completing development projects initiated by previous administrations, emphasizing that governance should prioritize service delivery over political differences. UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe made the announcement during a media briefing in Lusaka, where he outlined the government’s stance on project continuity and highlighted key initiatives currently underway. Simuuwe stressed that abandoning viable projects simply because they were launched by a different administration would be counterproductive. “Governance is not about political rivalry; it is about ensuring that every investment made for the people of Zambia yields tangible benefits,” he said. This approach aligns with President Hakainde Hichilema’s broader agenda of fostering national unity and efficient resource utilization.

The UPND’s position has been welcomed by governance experts and civil society organizations, who argue that completing inherited projects prevents wastage of public funds and ensures sustained development. However, some stakeholders have called for increased transparency in project financing and execution to avoid past pitfalls, such as inflated costs and delays. Among the flagship projects being continued is the Kafulafuta Dam, a major water infrastructure initiative launched under the Patriotic Front (PF) government. Located in the Copperbelt Province, the dam is expected to provide clean drinking water to thousands of households while supporting agricultural and industrial activities. Simuuwe confirmed that the project remains a priority, with the government allocating additional funds to expedite its completion.

To address persistent water shortages in mining towns, the UPND administration has injected funds into Nkana Water and Sanitation Company to replace outdated pipelines, reducing water losses and improving supply reliability, and Mulonga Water and Sanitation Company for the construction of new reservoirs and pumping stations, expanding coverage to underserved areas. These upgrades are critical for communities that have long struggled with erratic water supply, particularly in high-density neighborhoods. Beyond water infrastructure, the UPND government is also advancing several other high-impact projects initiated by past administrations, including the Kafue Bulk Water Project designed to supply over one million Lusaka residents with clean water. This project was a cornerstone of the PF’s urban water security plan, and the UPND has pledged to finalize remaining phases, including pipeline expansions and treatment plant upgrades, to alleviate the capital’s chronic water shortages.

Key road projects, such as the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway and the Chingola-Solwezi Road, are being prioritized to improve connectivity and boost trade. These highways, once completed, are expected to reduce travel time, enhance road safety, and stimulate economic activity in mining and agricultural regions. Several district hospitals and health posts, including the Mansa General Hospital Modernization Project, are being fast-tracked to improve healthcare access. The UPND has committed to ensuring these facilities are fully operational, addressing gaps in medical service provision.

Economic analyst Dr. Mwaba Mwila praised the government’s stance, stating, “Continuity in development projects is essential for economic stability. Zambia cannot afford to discard half-finished infrastructure due to political transitions.” However, transparency advocates urge stricter oversight. “While completing these projects is commendable, audits must be conducted to ensure value for money and prevent corruption,” said Beatrice Grillo, Executive Director of the Zambian Governance Foundation. The UPND’s approach signals a shift from past practices where projects were often abandoned when new administrations took office. By prioritizing completion, the government aims to maximize returns on public investments and deliver essential services without disruption. As these projects near completion, Zambians will be watching closely to see if the promises translate into improved living standards, particularly in water supply, transportation, and healthcare.