The Zambian Women in Film and Zambian Short Film Festival has launched the Zambia Women’s Film Lab that is aimed at empowering 25 filmmakers with skills and training necessary to navigate the film industry.

Speaking at the event, Founder of Women’s Film Club, Jessy Chissy, said the skills that will be attained will also enable the women to amplify their voices on issues that affect and influence policy making.

And National Association of Media Arts (NAMA) Vice President, Mufaweli Mwambo, added that the training will help females take up leadership roles in film and help fill the gaps in gender equality.

Ms. Mufaweli added that the four-day training workshop will also help in discovering untapped talent in women and bring about diverse perspectives and ideas.

Meanwhile, National Arts Council (NAC) Director, Adrian Chipindi, said his organisation is working on establishing the National Film Commission in order to restructure the sector and sustain the talents.

Mr. Chipindi added that NAC also signed a memorandum of understanding with National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) which will ensure that artists are taken care of in time of retirement through a monthly contribution of K60.

“The MOU will be effective in June and also cover for female artists on maternity leave,” said Mr. Chipindi.