President Hakainde Hichilema returned to his roots with an emotional visit to his alma mater, Kalomo Secondary School, where he addressed pupils and staff, sharing words of inspiration and a reaffirmed commitment to the education sector.

The visit was described as “momentous” by the Head of State, who attended the school from 1976 to 1980, residing in Red Hostel and graduating from the Form 5A Class. Speaking to a packed assembly, President Hichilema reflected on his formative years at Kalomo Secondary and described the institution as a place he and his peers “will always cherish and hold dear to our hearts.”

During his address, President Hichilema reiterated his administration’s dedication to improving and prioritising education across Zambia, calling it “everything to us.” He urged pupils to remain focused, embrace discipline, and recognize education as the key to unlocking their full potential.The President also encouraged students to think beyond traditional career paths and adopt an entrepreneurial mindset. “We want you to not only seek employment, but to create jobs and become employers yourselves,” he said, promoting self-reliance and innovation among the youth.

Pledging continued support for the school, President Hichilema said that he, alongside fellow alumni, remains committed to uplifting Kalomo Secondary. “We are proud of this school,” he affirmed. “Together with others who passed through these classrooms, we will continue supporting it in every way possible.”

The visit was met with excitement and pride by both learners and staff, many of whom expressed appreciation for the President’s encouraging message and his efforts to reinvest in the institutions that shaped him.