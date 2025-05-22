President Hakainde Hichilema continued his outreach to citizens in Kalomo , delivering a heartfelt message of unity, diligence, and national development. Addressing a gathering of residents, the President emphasized the importance of safeguarding the country by “looking out for each other and working hard.”

He underscored his administration’s commitment to equitable resource distribution, highlighting the transformative impact of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). “Our focus is on ensuring that Zambia’s resources are shared equally across all our 10 provinces,” said President Hichilema. “The CDF has become a game changer. Where once we had a meagre K1.5 million, we now have over K30 million being channelled into communities.”

Reiterating the values of national unity and inclusiveness, the President encouraged citizens to embrace one another regardless of background or region. “Where there is hatred, we take love. Where there is no development, we take development. Where there is violence, we take peace,” he stated, reinforcing the message that all Zambians must play a role in building a peaceful and prosperous nation.

President Hichilema also called on communities to use the expanded development fund responsibly and transparently to ensure long-term, sustainable growth that benefits every citizen.