Lusaka | 15 June 2025

In a usual Zambia’s enduring tradition of unity, the Government and the family of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu have reached an agreement on his funeral arrangements, bringing closure to a week-long impasse that had gripped the nation.

The resolution, quietly reached behind closed doors, was formally announced during a joint press briefing by Cabinet Secretary Patrick Kangwa and the Lungu family’s legal representative, Makebi Zulu. Their words carried the weight of a nation in mourning measured, respectful, yet undeniably significant. After days of careful discussions, both sides had found a way forward, ensuring the former President would be laid to rest with the dignity his office deserved.

Under the agreed plan, President Lungu’s body will return home from South Africa on Wednesday, 18th June, aboard a privately arranged flight. A full military honor guard will receive him at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, after which his remains will be taken to his Chifwema residence, where he will lie in state each night throughout the mourning period.

The public will have three days, from 19th to 21st June, to pay their final respects at Mulungushi International Conference Center. A State Funeral, attended by foreign dignitaries, will follow on Sunday, 22nd June. The next day, a special valedictory session at the Supreme Court will honor his legal career, culminating in a final church service at Lusaka Showgrounds led by Archbishop Alec Banda.

The government has extended the period of national mourning until the burial on 23rd June—a decision personally approved by President Hakainde Hichilema in a gesture of compassion and solidarity. Officials emphasized that the negotiations were never about legal disputes, but solely about honoring Lungu’s wishes, including his desire for a private repatriation and specific clergy presiding over the service. While the sensitive issue of President Hichilema’s attendance was not explicitly addressed, the final agreement reflected mutual concessions in the interest of national harmony.

The government also took the opportunity to dispel rumors surrounding Lungu’s medical evacuation earlier this year. Kangwa clarified that the State had been formally notified in January by the late President’s physician, Professor Njovu, and had even offered logistical support, an offer the family respectfully declined. “At no point did the government obstruct his travel,” Kangwa stated firmly. “The records show we were prepared to assist.”

For their part, the Lungu family expressed deep gratitude to the Zambian people for their unwavering support and apologized for the delays caused by the negotiations. They acknowledged that their requests to take the body to Petauke and Kitwe could not be accommodated, urging mourners instead to attend the scheduled viewings in Lusaka. They also extended heartfelt thanks to the Patriotic Front, the Tonsi Alliance, and the clergy for standing with them during this difficult time.

A wide range of stakeholders played a role in bridging the divide former Vice President Enoch Kavindele, ex-Cabinet Secretary Leslie Mbula, His Royal Highness Chief Mumbi of Petauke, and Zambia’s diplomatic team in South Africa all contributed to the resolution. Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Haimbe was particularly commended for his early mediation efforts before returning to Lusaka to finalize the agreement.

The moment is poignant for a nation still coming to terms with the loss of its sixth President. Yet it also stands as a testament to the maturity of Zambia’s leadership. President Hichilema, despite a history of political rivalry with Lungu, ensured the process remained dignified and respectful. The Lungu family, in turn, prioritized national unity over personal grievances.

What could have escalated into a protracted dispute instead became a lesson in reconciliation. As Zambia prepares to bid farewell to President Lungu, it does so not in division, but in solemn unity, proving once again that even in grief, the nation’s spirit of togetherness endures.