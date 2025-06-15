Lungu’s Burial Date Set as State, Family Reach Agreement

After days of uncertainty and behind-the-scenes negotiations, the Government of Zambia and the family of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu have reached an agreement on his burial arrangements.

According to a statement by the Patriotic Front (PF), President Lungu’s remains will be repatriated from South Africa on Wednesday, 18th June 2025, with the burial scheduled for Monday, 23rd June 2025.

President Lungu passed away on 5th June 2025 while undergoing medical treatment in South Africa. Since his death, discussions between the State and the Lungu family have reportedly centred on issues related to funeral protocols and burial rights.

In a brief announcement, the PF confirmed that the outstanding matters had been resolved, but did not provide further details. “The party can confirm that an agreement has been reached between the State and the family regarding the burial of our late leader,” the statement read.

President Lungu, who served as Zambia’s sixth Republican President from 2015 to 2021, will be accorded the respect due to a former Head of State, although final details on the funeral programme are still expected from government sources.

The announcement is likely to bring some closure to supporters and citizens across the country who have been waiting for clarity on the late President’s final journey.

Further updates are expected in the coming days.