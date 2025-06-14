By Gregory Mofu

Growing up in the 1990s, I witnessed Zambia stand tall as a beacon of peace—not just in the region, but across the African continent. Under the leadership of our then-president, Frederick Chiluba, Zambia played a central role in promoting dialogue, mediating conflicts, and hosting peace negotiations that shaped the course of nations.

Zambia was not just known as a peaceful country; it was the headquarters of peace in southern Africa. We watched with pride as our capital, Lusaka, hosted landmark agreements like the Lusaka Protocol, which brought together Angolan President Eduardo dos Santos and UNITA rebel leader Jonas Savimbi in a bid to end the protracted civil war in Angola. We also witnessed Congo’s newly installed president, Dr. Laurent-Désiré Kabila, sign peace accords with over 18 rebel groups—right here in Lusaka. These moments were not mere political events; they were affirmations of Zambia’s identity as a stabilizing force and an honest broker in times of crisis.

But something has changed.

Today, the story feels different. The confusion and political friction surrounding the funeral of our sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, have left many wondering: Where did we go wrong?

I believe I have an answer—politics.

Politics have become divisive, toxic, and misunderstood. Somewhere along the way, we lost sight of the true spirit of democracy. Instead of embracing diversity of thought and opposition as pillars of a healthy system, we have allowed suspicion, bitterness, and mistrust to define our political interactions. Democracy was never meant to create enemies; it was meant to create space for conversation, accountability, and growth.

That’s why I was deeply encouraged by President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent address to the nation. His reminder that politics should not turn us into enemies is a necessary and timely message. It is a step in the right direction—and hopefully, a turning point.

When this moment of political tension and misunderstanding eventually passes—and it must—we must not return to business as usual. Instead, I strongly believe that President Hichilema should initiate a Commission on Peace, Reconciliation, and National Unity. Such a platform could allow Zambia to revisit its founding values, heal political wounds, foster mutual respect among stakeholders, and restore our nation’s rightful place as a beacon of peace in Africa.

We have done it before. We can do it again.