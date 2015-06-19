Close down under-performing private universities – MP

Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa has called on the Government to close down private universities that are offering below par qualifications.
Professor Lungwangwa said the universities are not adding any value to the education system in the country as they are just interested in making money and not the well being of students after their graduating.
“These universities are not offering any meaningful education to our children. They are producing graduates with under par qualifications which cannot add any value to the labour market,” he said.
But MMD Mumbwa Member of Parliament Dr Brian Chituwo who is also a founder member of the Lusaka Apex Medical University (LAMU) said there was need for all people to support the private universities than calling for them to be shut.
He said currently LAMU was helping Government produce medical personnel who are much needed in the health sector in Zambia.
“Let’s support these institutions and ensure that they produce quality graduates who can contribute effectively to the development of the country,” he said.
And Chongwe MP Sylvia Masebo appealed to Government to address challenges facing public higher learning institutions if the private ones were to improve as well.
“We need to improve our public colleges and universities if we are to regulate the private one. How can you tell a private university that you are dirty when your own university is filthy,” she said.
Ms Masebo added that accommodation at the University of Zambia (UNZA) is a major problem which has forced students to seek accommodation at nearby houses thereby making the students vulnerable.
“These students end up having sugar daddies and sugar mummies but sugar mummies are better than sugar daddies,” she said.
The MPs were debating on the motion to adopt the Higher Learning Authority board act. The authority was established under the Higher Education Act No.4 of 2013 and will ensure quality, demand responsiveness, financial sustainability, access and equity to higher education in Zambia.
The private universities are as bad as the public ones. Lets just condemn them. How come we appreciate private schools from pre to secondary despite them using unqualified teachers they are able to teach and produce students who speak, write and solve problems.
Private institutions of learning have a responsibility to uphold high standards. It’s the reason they charge exorbitant fees for services rendered. In many countries, private universities are the natural leaders in quality education. In that respect, public institutions usually lag way behind their privately owned counterparts.
Prof. Lungwangwa’s proposal is, therefore, in order – close down the underperforming private universities. The role of government must be understood to be that of a regulatory agency and nothing beyond. Let underperforming private universities measure up or face the axe.
It is a very good concern from Prof. Lungwangwa. I hear all you need to open a private university in Zambia is about K30,000 and know some people at the ministry of education. In no time you will receive your certificate of Registration. There is no physical inspection whatsoever, you don’t need to submit names and qualifications of lecturers or tutors. It is so simple to establish a private uni in zambia, hence they are so many. If the most academically qualified person at a private uni holds a bachelor’s degree, then you know what you will get from there.
On point. Keep it up and keep rolling your advice.
Good move. Is there somewhere we can get a coherent report showing the underperformance? Easy enough for parents sending children to these underperforming institutions to understand and act upon? I hope it is not some vague drum up to the crescendo of punishing perceived enemies. And what is with all these Authority bodies? Don’t we have strong enough oversight in ministries?
haha what about Sylvia Masebo’s observation? Oh boy oh boy!
Sugar mummies are better than sugar daddies! Debate Shall we?
BoLungwangwa- I remember how he spent time story telling during lectures about how you can’t see the sun in Manhattan because of the sky scrappers, how he castigated cadres at airports( which he cherished during his time at the peak) and how he spent the whole lecture with hands in his pockets like ‘Top Cat’! Waste time like that in a
Private Uni and you’re shown the door! Private universities and colleges don’t have idle time! It’s best to support them than castigate them! Abash Pull him down syndrome!
but most of the private universities caliber of lecturers are low. How can a University have a first degree holder teaching another one seeking the same qualification.
Yes close them. ZOU, Lusaka University, Medical Apex, Cavendish, Africa University name them. These chaps just make money. Even grade nines are enrolling in these universities. Please close them.
Looking at the LAMU website, there is no information. Most links take you to blank pages. The only page I can see is the admission page. How can you apply to a university that has no prospectus? It is shameful. Chituwo should not be defending mediocrity.
Chituwo needs funding. If a University is producing Medical students who you need so badly, he needs a grant to up standards.
there’s need to improve this schools.