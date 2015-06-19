Close down under-performing private universities – MP

Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa has called on the Government to close down private universities that are offering below par qualifications.

Professor Lungwangwa said the universities are not adding any value to the education system in the country as they are just interested in making money and not the well being of students after their graduating.

“These universities are not offering any meaningful education to our children. They are producing graduates with under par qualifications which cannot add any value to the labour market,” he said.

But MMD Mumbwa Member of Parliament Dr Brian Chituwo who is also a founder member of the Lusaka Apex Medical University (LAMU) said there was need for all people to support the private universities than calling for them to be shut.

He said currently LAMU was helping Government produce medical personnel who are much needed in the health sector in Zambia.

“Let’s support these institutions and ensure that they produce quality graduates who can contribute effectively to the development of the country,” he said.

And Chongwe MP Sylvia Masebo appealed to Government to address challenges facing public higher learning institutions if the private ones were to improve as well.

“We need to improve our public colleges and universities if we are to regulate the private one. How can you tell a private university that you are dirty when your own university is filthy,” she said.

Ms Masebo added that accommodation at the University of Zambia (UNZA) is a major problem which has forced students to seek accommodation at nearby houses thereby making the students vulnerable.

“These students end up having sugar daddies and sugar mummies but sugar mummies are better than sugar daddies,” she said.

The MPs were debating on the motion to adopt the Higher Learning Authority board act. The authority was established under the Higher Education Act No.4 of 2013 and will ensure quality, demand responsiveness, financial sustainability, access and equity to higher education in Zambia.