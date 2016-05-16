I am not broke, I have US$10 million in the bank-Kavindele

Former Vice President Enoch Kavindele says he is not a broke man who can easily be bought off by politicians.
Speaking on ZNBC Sunday Interview, Mr Kavindele said he is still a rich man with a cool US$10 million in the bank adding that he is not cheap to be bought off for a political endorsement.
He said his recent endorsement of President Edgar Lungu was driven by a clear conviction that he is the right man to lead Zambia for the next five years.
The former Vice President said he raised a lot of money when he sold part of his Mukulumpe Farms to a Chinese investor for mining purposes.
Mr Kavindele explained that his endorsement of President Lungu is not for his business interests but for the sake of the greater good of Zambia.
He said he is ready to join the PF presidential campaigns if he is called upon to do so.
Mr Kavindele said the majority of leading opposition leaders are not offering credible opposition as they concentrate on insulting President Lungu.
And Mr Kavindele has blamed civil servants for the delays in implementing the North Western Railway project.
He said the US$1.2-billion-dollar project has stalled because government officers have failed to sign the concession agreement with his railway firm.
Mr Kavindele revealed that he submitted the concession agreement in 2014 but that the inertia from civil servants to sign the document has delayed the project.
He admitted that the delays are frustrating but hoped that civil servants will see the need to sign off the agreement in order to kick start the project.
“It is so frustrating because we even went as far as offering some shares to Government as an option in order to move faster but we are still waiting and the financiers are now getting anxious, just this morning I got an email from US Investors asking about the delays,” Mr Kavindele said.
He said he cannot over emphasise the economic benefits of having a railway service from Solwezi to Chingola right through to Lusaka.
“You have so many trucks running between Solwezi and Lusaka and the road between Solwezi and Chingola is non-existent. As I was driving from Chingola this morning, I counted about 43 Dangote cement hauling cement from Ndola, do you know the damage these trucks are doing to the road? Bulk cargo should be moved on rail and not by road.”
Tell the truth EK. Any sane person cannot endorse incompetent Lungu.
Walefwaya achite endorse ka wiso ? Nafuchi nafuchi !!!
$10 million dollars withheld in the bank by kavindele a pf cader, a speculator hoping for a killing once kwacha lose value, and pf caders accuse foreign investors of externalising hard currency, that’s most of these chaps like kavindele, Austin chewe are scared of HH to be in state house , they always want a president in state house that has no business acumen so that they can manipulate them.
I relate to him
Between my fiancée and I we both have £9m in our bank accounts.
Correct me if I wrong but this amount equates northwards Of $15m so in essence I’m more richer that EK.
However, You will never me showing off but I would be upset if someone insinuated I’m broke. So I totally understand where the man is coming from.
I try and stay humble as always.
Thanks
BB2014
WE DON’T CARE WHETHER KAVINDELE HAS MILLIONS IN HIS ACCOUNT OR HAS ZERO, BUT WHAT WE KNOW IS THAT KAVINDELE IS A VERY DISHONEST MAN TO THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA BY MAKING A FALSE CLAIM THAT EDGAR LUNGU IS THE RIGHT PERSON FOR PRESIDENCY. WHO DOESN’T KNOW THAT LUNGU HAS INTRODUCED A NEW BAD CULTURE OF VIOLENCE INTO OUR COUNTRY, A COUNTRY WHICH IS CURRENTLY POLITICALLY VOLATILE? EDGAR LUNGU MUST GO! LUNGU MUST FALL! LUNGU IS A CRIMINAL AND A SERIOUS MURDERER! LUNGU SHOULD BE REPLACED BY HH IMMEDIATELY. ABASH LUNGU! ABASH THIEF!
The man has spoken, he’s gat money in the bank! You have a problem with that?
Just shows how low this country has gone under EL, A person comes from no where to endorse him and he is give time on ZNBC, Not even in the Kaunda last days did we see ZNBC being misused like this, still remember those MMD adverts we used to watch on ZNBC showing us how bad things where, But now under this so called EL all opposition parties have been blocked out, Wake up people this is how dictators are born, they start slowly and before you know it they will be like Mugabe.
MR Kavindele you are a HIPC (Highly Indebted Poor Cadre).
The guy claims he’s tried to bribe govt. Then he says there’s no road from Solwezi. Then he tells us the opposition is insulting. Wow! Typical capitalist. His only interest is his capital.
Capitalists the world over (& more so in resource rich countries) support incumbents as change brings in uncertainties in their operations. Unless of course they are puppeteering the change.
@ Wise commentator, if u a genuine UPND supporter, u should be worried because u have just insulted a lot of neutral voters out there who may feel Lungu is doing a good job
Some people have sad lives, you say you have £9 million yet you wake up and sleep blogging on LT, is that all you can do, get a life.
Sad individual.
Spook. I am not a UPND member. I actually support Nawakwi. However, a fact is fact. Lungu is incompetent
Agree with Spaka like lilo. Mushota needs to get a life. Perhaps ask your fiancée to marry you as soon as possible and give you some children so you can make good use of your time instead of boasting about your credentials/wealth and blogging nonsense
Kavindele should just go and tell his grandchildren about his so called $10 million. Only his grandchildren can listen to him just like his new friend Edgar does when he thinks about August 11.
Whilst PF is catching “breams” others continue catching chisese and tombolilo’s. It will be a huge boost in North-wester if Kavindele could join the PF campaign team
Your friend has $10 million in ze bank and you only have your balls ati iyoo you r insane. Probably u dont know the meaning of the word. Learn to shut up. Inock has been VP before and i think his judgement must be up there with ze best. Am sure u r sane and u r free to endorse anyone but plz accept ze outcome.
Mushota, Kavindele is rich, has a palace, beautiful houses in Lusaka, copper belt and plenty of land in North western and copper belt. He has business interests much bigger than many in London. As for you, if you do not know what pound sterling 9 million in dollars is, you know yourself what you are, a stupid as David Cameron called trump.
Who gives a Fuuck! what you have in the bank Kavindele. Just continue supporting PF humbly. In PF we are humble. I wonder where Zambians are getting this trend of boasting about money. Idiyiots
Are you hungry or angry ba Kudos? You seem to be sitting at the edge…. No one taught PF to boast… Boasting is not a party thing. HH has never boasted about his net-worth. When GBM was in PF we heard him boast. Today ECL is humbly boasting about riches: Twice he paid for fans to watch matches at the stadium. ECL is so rich now he buys soccer tickets like rounds of beer on a drinking spree…. EK is just saying he is not broke so bare with him. So..now coming to you Skull Face or Numb Skull, what is bugging you? Is the ship deck at water level now?
ON THE BOASTING ISSUE I AGREE. EK SHOULD NOT BE BOASTING BUT THAT IS WHAT HAS BECOME OF PF. WHO CAN BECOME THE RICHEST THROUGH PUBLIC LOOTING AND NOT MAKING ZAMBIANS LIKE YOURSELF RICHER THROUGH SUPPORTIVE PROGRAMS. LOOK AT HOW NAMIBIA VALUES ITS CITIZENS. EVEN THE CHINESE ARE HAVING A TOUGH TIME MANIPULATING THEIR SYSTEM FOR RESOURCES AND USING THEIR LABOUR CHEAPLY.
@Mama. I have taken on a crusade to stop people relying too much on spell check, or whatever it is called. If in doubt, do it the old fashion way, consult your dictionary. It is bear with him and not bare with him. It is sheer ignorance, not shear ignorance. Kavindele is in a no-win situation, if he says he is broke people will say that is why he is supporting ECL and if he says he is rich he is accused of boasting. Surely as a former VP of the country Kavindele deserves to be given a platform to answer back his accusers. All things being equal Guy Scott should have also been given a chance to explain why he joined HH who called him a stupid whiteman as if whitemen are not supposed to be stupid.
You say you got a large share of that money from the sales of mukulumpe farm. Did ZRA get their 10%. Msiska please find out if at all you are a competent tax collector.
“Mr Kavindele explained that his endorsement of President Lungu is not for his business interests but for the sake of the greater good of Zambia.” Which greater good??? Below is what happened to Zambia due to PF:
THE ECONOMY BEFORE PF CAME TO OFFICE
AFTER PF CAME TO OFFICE
• The Zambian Kwacha was trading at K5 to 1 US Dollar
• Inflation was at 7%.
• The national debt was standing at 3.2 Billion Dollars.
• The cost of living was low.
• The pump price of fuel was at K7 per liter.
• A bag of maize was at K36.
• Farmers used to receive four bags of fertilizer and a 10kg bag of maize seed.
• A bag of fertilizer was K225.
• Load-shedding was at the worst three times a day that is 3 hours a week.
• Political violence was sporadic.
Ba Foolish Commentator, EK was simply responding to UPND accusation that he has been bought by PF. All you expect is everyone to be endorsing you god (idol) you worship HH in UPND. The game has started just wait for the final whistle to be blown after 11th August. You will go into hiding. Your thoughts hardly represents all the voters in Zambia.
I get it.
So currency trading southwards is only because of internal resources.
There is no such thing as fertilisers.
There is no such thing as global macroeconomic factors.
You raise ignorant points aside from political violence landscape.
Get a grip and understand global economics and stop living in your house chamber sir.
I don’t support the PF and certainly I think Lungu is not up to task.
Your points of however, are either shear ignorance or dullness.
Thanks
BB2014
And you buggers decided that MMD was a wrong party after all these positives
Mushota, I guess your white fiancée has 14999999 while your contribution is 1
YES, And Zambia is a country on planet Pluto. Mr. Wise Commentator, Zambia’s economy is affected by the world economy, we don not play with ourselves, as some of you do, we are part of the global community, economics 101.
The “globo” economy has no mercy for PFools who cannot manage their assets – economy, currency reserves, food reserves, borrowings, power supply, investors. International capital thrives on PFools running countries – they win, you lose.
#ChagwaMustFall
The “globo” economy has no mercy for PFools who cannot manage their assets – economy, currency reserves, food reserves, borrowings, power supply, investors. International capital thrives on PFools running countries – they win, you lose.
@Mushota. Where exactly did your masters and other self praised credentials because I think they accidentally gave them to the wrong person. You reason leaves much to be desired. The point I am making is the has been a lack of economic management and proper governance. This is a fact if you compared to the late LPM or any other good president. And how long has this guy of yours been you fiancee?? There is a reason his hesitating to marry you. My guess is you have issues and spend too much time blogging instead of attending to his needs
How old are you exactly?
Lungu has been in Power for 15 months and you expect all those miracles?
My fiancé loves me- and if he doesn’t marry me, I will leave him.
Back to the case at hand, If you are expecting those miracles to happen when HH is elected and exactly 15 months later, then you are delusional.
MMD had the biggest trend of looting and cases where they were more ridiculed than PF.
Iam not condoning PF, but they are better than a 2010 MMD. However if you sill sit there in the internet café and start with your drivel of comparing regimes
You should start comparing that party and the PF.
I repeat, UPND is infested with people that DO NOT necessarily support the Ideologies of UPND, they are only doing so because they are disillusioned within PF.
They haven’t…
@Mushota. Get serious girl. You don’t need 5 years to tell that someone can do a good job. In 15 months, almost all macro-economic indicators have gone from worse to worst. If Lungu did his job they would not slightly skewed towards the negative but on a stable platform. There is a lot to show his poor leadership. Anyways, I am not a UPND supporter but HH is a better suited to lead the country. On your fiancée and boasting,I just find it odd that you are always blogging (nonsense for tha matter) instead of making wedding plans or you could even go become an MP and use those credentials you show off to better our country instead of residing in where you are
@Mushota. Nobody expected Lungu to perform miracles but keep things stable and perhaps make some improvements like attempt to remove the corruption in the road contract, fuel procurement, reduce cabinet and borrow prudently with an sound cost-benefit analysis. Respect the constitution and use public funds modestly to the expectation of the Zambian people etc. Argument aside, if you are having issues relationship wise and that’s what making you blog and boast about yourself, we can always help?
So Civil Servants have not endorsed the contract and the “good” leader Lungu did not notice how important that project is? Civil Servants are delaying the implementation…where is the PF transport minister? Where is his boss Lungu? If Lungu is so competent to you EK, what do you expect for the next 5 years? The same or different? Has Lungu finally told you to endorse him and the railway project is a done deal? There is a lot missing in your story….come out clean EK…what really prompted your endorsement?
EK please tell the truth. The civil servants, eh? Does anyone care about how much money you have in the bank? Please give Zambians some respect.
Besides EK you say there is virtually no road between Solwezi and Chingola presumably a strategic business road that Edgar doesn’t see and yet you insist he is the right guy. We know what is up your sleeve EK. Stop fooling yourself.
BUT CURRENTLY:
• The Zambian Kwacha is trading at K10.20 to 1 US Dollar (A depreciation of more than 100%)
• Inflation has tripled to 22%.
• The national debt has doubled to 6.66 Billion Dollars.
• The cost of living has skyrocketed
• The pump price of fuel has jumped to K10.
• A bag of maize is now fetching as high as K120 in some places.
• Now farmers receive two bags of fertilizer and a meda of maize seed.
• Today a bag of fertilizer is at K420 in some places.
• Today we are load shedded everyday for a period of 8hrs and more a day.
• Today political violence has become a normal part of political culture.
The flow price of maize for the 2016/2017 farming season has remained at K75 even when the cost of fertilizer and the cost of fuel has doubled; inflation has tripled and…
Very interesting that you use some selective measures to determine the performance of the economy. How about the fact that Foreign Direct Investment has increased by nearly 40% since 2011? The Kwacha like other currencies has dropped against the USD because of pressure over the price over copper due to China’s downturn- if you are able to unleash such statistics, you must be able to interpret them too. The pump price of fuel has not jumped, it has merely stayed at the same level as it was 5 year ago. Be objective. Paying K10 for a liter does not bother people that much. Over load-shedding, there is generally a power deficit because the economy is growing faster than the energy sector. Investments have been made.
There we go again with useless analysis of the current affairs by ST. DESPERACIOUS.
FDI is made by companies at their own recognisances. In 2011 PF did not change any investment laws but curried on from those Levy left which Banda abused. The decision to invest in Zambia was not made in 2011 but over 5 year prior if you know how investments are done. There are a lot of factors involved and for politics it is just a stable climate which is made by the masses and not a political party.
About copper and other exports… please spare us with your premature economic analysis. There are a lot of commodities other than copper that are exported from Zambia. One industry cannot cripple the entire Zambian economy. As for energy, the government technocrats forecast the demand projection but PF…
@ST.DESPERACIOUS GET SERIOUS MAN. PLEASE HAVE SOME INTELLIGENT REPLIES WHEN RESPONDING. IF FDI HAS INCREASED WHY DO WE HAVE DEPLETED RESERVES?? KWACHA HAS BEEN THE WORST PERFORMING CURRENCY AGAINST ALL OTHER CURRENCIES INCLUDING OTHER AFRICAN CURRENCIES SO DON’T START MAKING UP THINGS LIKE LOW COPPER AND CHINA SLOW DOWN – WHAT ABOUT THE ISSUE THAT WE HIRE FOREIGN CONTRACTORS FOR THE SO CALLED PROJECTS PAY THEM IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES AND THEY SPEND THE MONEY OUTSIDE THE COUNTRY AND THESE LARGE SUMS OF MONEY. ON POWER DEFICIT YOU CANNOT ATTRIBUTE THAT TO ECONOMIC ACTIVITY: THERE ARE ISSUES OF LOW LEVELS OF WATER, MALFUNCTION GENERATORS THAT SOMEONE BOUGHT CHEAPLY AND DIVERTED THE REST OF THE FUNDS IN THEIR PERSONAL ACCOUNT.
Cont… gave a deaf ear.
The question you are supposed to ask yourself is: How is the reconstruction of the Chilimbulu road in Lusaka helped the people of Shangombo? If feeder roads are well connected the the supply line is superb, then why are people in remote areas not receiving the necessary goods and services?
Basic needs are supposed to be provided in the following order: food, water, clothing, shelter, energy (these five make up security). In Zambia today all these are faulty for the majority of the citizens. concentration on infrastructure development is focusing only on shelter. But shelter without food, water, clothing, and energy is nothing. Learn to balance. USD$10 Billion is more than enough to give 15 million Zambians a boost within 5 years.
YES MAMA. HAMMER THIS CHAP CALLED ST. DESPERACIOUS WITHOUT BRAINS. TELL HIM THE TRUTH. I LIKE YOUR ANALYSIS WE NEED ZAMBIANS LIKE YOU TO STAND UP FOR WHAT IS RIGHT SO OUR COUNTRY CAN BEGIN TO MOVE FORWARD.
Mama – If you can’t discern how a good Chilimbulu roads helps Shangombo, it becomes very difficult to reason with you. Besides, it is not the Govt’s job to provide you with food, except in a disaster like a famine or drought. Let’s not encourage laziness like one opposition leader who said people were rioting because of hunger and poverty.
@Wise Commentator- Reserves have not depleted. In 2011 the reserves were at $2.1bn, since then they increased to $4.1bn but now stand at $2.9bn because the BOZ has intervened and pumped dollars onto the market to improve the performance of the Kwacha and to reduce exchange rate fueled inflation. You say be serious? Is this not a fact?
@Mama, the PF has changed some laws through the ZDA, you seem not to understand that government bodies also issue SIs. There have been several changes to investor agreements.
Some of you seem to count all the eurobonds and other nkongole as FDI.
I think EK is lost and needs help. These are the same people that almost smoked you son. There is serious breakdown in everything under Lungu: morality, rule of law etc. Corruption everywhere, economy in shatters and EK goes on to say greater of good of Zambia. Please EK speak for yourself. Its the greater good of EK not Zambia. Zambia deserves a competent president that will respect tax payer money and manage the country’s resources well.
Please spare us the bullsh1t Mr Kavindele. You’re just short of blaming PF government and EL for delays in implementing you Railway Line project, instead you go for poor Civil Servants who’s hands are tied.
It all started when you asked your sons to withdraw the case against Kaizer Zulu. You saw an opportunity to come out and start rubbing shoulders with EL. This is all payback from Kaizer to you. You’re a sellout.
$10million- mwaumfwa ka?His balling.
Iwe stupid who cares even if you got whatever billions but altleast have some manners iwe idi.ot. We all know what kind of people Edgar chakolwa kaloba Wrungu like to mingle with they are clueless,visonless,useless,brainless,dullness,spineless,heartless,hopeless ruthless,and drunkards.
What is surprising me is that HH has listened to the song of lose as the mountain seem to be too high to climb again for him. If there was a person who had information of HH winning was captain Moono now he is the one running away from HH leaving him with Munkombwe, GBM, Dr Scott and Nalumangwe who have one leg in UPND and the other in another party.
HH should change the strategy to win 2021 elections. He was tribal thinking he can win with Tonga’s only. Today he has allowed other tribes which is good. He should now change and be supportive to govt until Zambians see that he has safe hands for them. Sata had his own style which pipo like HH can’t follow. UPND supporters help HH to win 2021 by trying love. The coming of cheap oil is a killer punch for HH
KAVINDELE IS MARELY TRYING TO LEVERAGE HIS POSITION HOPING THAT SOMEHOW HE GIVE THE INVESTORS HE IS TRYING TO ATTRACT THE IMPRESSION HAS SOME INFLUENCE. HE HAS BEEN TRYING TO GET THIS RAIL PROJECT GOING SINCE THE 80’S. LASTLY HE DOES NOT HAVE $10M. HIS BALANCE SHEET IS IN THE RED. IF HE REALLY NETED $10 M THEN ZRA NEEDS TO GO AFTER HIM FOR HIS TAX LIABILITY. MR KAVINDELE NOW THAT YOU HAVE MADE THIS CLAIM ZRA HAS PROBABLE CAUSE TO AUDIT AND SUBSTANTIATE THE TAX LIABILITY. A SIMPLE CHECK OF PUBLIC RECORDS SHOWS NO LAND TRANSACTION IN ZAMBIA AMOUNTING TO $10M IN THE LAST 20 YEARS. THE ONLY LAND TRANSACTIONS AMOUNTING TO SUCH AMOUNTS INVOLVE GOING CONCERNS NOT JUST LAND TRANSACTIONS. IN SHOT THIS IS ALL HOT AIR!!!
Loadlist – I watched the program and he had papers claiming that he paid ZRA their dues. He has noting to hide.
Kavindele is admitting that the reason he has endorsed Lungu is to get his Railway Project even though the Civil Servants feel that the project has no merits and value to the Nation. For the project to go ahead he will endorse Lungu and PF and share the spoils. So Kavindele is giving Lungu conditional support. “U scratch my back I scratch yours”. It has nothing to do with proper ruling and management of the Zambian economy.
The man is comfortably rich.some of you upi-end chaps can even desert your homes for way less money.nafuti ni Edgar forward..not the forward were you don’t reach your destination.
This currently amazes me…. are you guys telling me that HH will change all this over night. Can you on his behalf tell us how hes gonna be able to change the power situation in Zambia? how is he going to bring the dollar down to K5……. ignorance is is a seriuos disease in this country.shaaaaaaa
Have you just given up on life and accepted wherever Lungu crashes the boat? With Lungu electricity tariffs will increase by 400%, inflation will go to 50%, the Kwacha will reach K300 per USD before December, fuel will rise to K15. Expect more mines to close as he changes the tax system again. Lungu is a chronic flip-flopper.
#ChagwaMustFall
EK Is the man.
Ni Lungu chabe. Sonta, Sonta, Sonta chabe.
Sonta PamaFi
NI HH chabe bane Lungu will be history,back to chibuku.
I watched HH on the assignment last evening, I love the man, but he wasn’t inspiring at all. He was sending wrong cues to the electorate and some people watching him must have been cringing.
A “rich” man trying to justify his wealthy with money that is sitting in the bank doing nothing….truly laughable…its no wonder we dont have Zambian investors in mines. These pensioners need to retire and simply enjoy life with their grandchildren.
Presidency is more like boy friend and girl friend relationship. No marriage certificate until death do you part. The incumbent needs to show proof beyond reasonable doubt that he has been able to manage his mandate for the benefit of the nation. Forcing himself when he has not delivered and doesn’t have means to do so is tantamount to committing RAPE. The future belongs to the Youth and we are going to decide what is good for us. Those old people won’t be there to pay taxes due to over borrowing by the PF. The Presidency will be determined by the interviewers, the VOTERS for the best suitable candidate, just any other job interview. No shortcuts.
@ St Desperacious, am wondering on load-shedding u say the economy has grown so fast but the energy sector has not! so what is the economy? how can the economy grow without the energy sector? how can the energy sector be left behind? u truly need serious economists in this gvt!
The fool in one breath says he cannot be bought and in another he is crying that the US$1.2-billion-dollar project has stalled because government officers have failed to sign the concession agreement with his railway firm. Is he not soliciting for favours from Jameson Kachasu? Only a fool can be fooled by another fool like Kavindele.
broke niger..get lost
A business man who keeps 10million idling in the bank? Laughable indeed.
Kavindele you are are either Hopeless or a liar or both.
With so much money you claim to have you have failed to push your railway project forward. Anything is possible in Zambia if you have the money you claim to have, anything can be done, so stop lying.
Comment:Enock Kavindele joined RB’s campaign team. we all know what transpired. The man has no political clout to say the least.
Only $10m… This man has been in Business the last 40 years or so. He is a shame and am pretty sure that he is damn broke. Period
Why are you still driving a very old Range Rover which has seen better days? Being the show off that you are, you really have a funny way to show it. How come you were failing and still do fail to have your Range Rover serviced at Pilatus or the new Land Rover dealership? Stop making statements that you cannot substantiate – foolish and childish old man. Grow up!!! There’s a long list of things that you`ve done in the past that I`d rather not mention right now but don`t push your luck old man.
Indeed ba Kavindele you are quite right, govt bureaucracy is a major hindrance to development and something that must be seriously addressed. We need to follow in the footsteps of Rwanda and cut down on red tape. The difficult it is for investors to get licenses etc the more likely it is for corruption to breed.
2016 ECL nafuti
This man is a liar. He sold that farm along time ago at a lower price and he is actually trying to find a way of getting more money from the buyers after learning that the said property has minerals. He is damn broke……………..the railway project has been delayed due to the fact that he can not raise funds on his part!!!! The big man is dreaming big time. Bamudala, ka money kalipwa. Mwaliwa period !!!!! Indalama tashilubika. We know you and your family and we can see that dollar any more!!!
Mr kavindele you a thief the money you store that time from the government has finished,so you are finding means and ways of becoming a PF member so that you can steal again.you are an old politician your time has gone give chance to new members.what have you done in politics? we can`t remember anything apart from stealing.you were in active politics you failed chingola and solwezi take your foolishness back to angola were you came from as a refuge.
upnd is full of bitter educated fools
Kavindele wapuma hauna lichelete, u njebwalile.
The degree of stoogery to which some characters would stoop to receive alms from the powers that be stink! And for someone who was veep before, you can imagine the kind of damage wrought to this country by characters like this charlatan! I think when HH ascends to power, he must just hang Kavindele, right by his nuts?
YOU ARE THE MAN YOU ARE WELCOME WITH YOU VAST EXPERIENCE JOIN IN AND COMPAGIN SO FAST 50 +1.
Mr X, I agree with you that HH needed to inspire on the assignment program last night. However, he really had to tread carefully with his words. Mwansa was asking tough and self implicating questions and any slip up would see him alienating some supporters or he could land in the clutch of PF hawks who would quickly file a complaint with the police and they would do a M7 on him before the elections. You heard Chama earlier baying for blood.
Leave him alone its his choice. But bamudala that’s ignorance mentioning hw much you av can’t do anything to us.
The truth is that his man is broke and now pretending to be rich
Bloggers..EK is endorsing ECL for the sole selfish purpose of having his railway project signed before August 11th 2016. He is a broke selfish scumbag with no moral fiber. All he is after is to have his project signed – that is it.
Kavindele and his sons are dead broke.The discontinuation of the case against Kaizer Zulu was because they were paid. Mukulumpe farm my foot which he sold for a song and is desperately trying to get additional cash after the Chinese started to mine copper.He lost woodgate house and finsbury house due to gross mismanagement of personal wealth.The $10m he claims to have is not there..its all hulabaloo!!!
Fine tunning is back???????? Ba Chipalo as MCS called you be real for once
Nonsense you are broke otherwise post your Bank statement here we see.
THESE AFRICANS ARE SO SHALLOW, BACKWARD AND LACK VISION. COMPARED TO US$800,000,000 the cost of one A380 AIRCRAFT PASSENGER CARRIER.
ONE ARAB BILLIONAIRE JUST BOUGHT THIS FROM AIRBUS FOR PERSONAL TRANSPORTATION. JUST GOOGLE. THE DETAILS ARE THEIR FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD TO SEE. YET THE IMPOVERISHED COUNTRY LIKE ZAMBIA CANNOT EVEN AFFORD A NATIONAL ?. SHAME. LET THESE PRIMITIVE ASS BROKE NIGGAS LIKE KAVINDELE BOAST ABOUT THEIR CHEAP MILLIONS AND LET US SEE WHETHER THEY WILL EVER RUB SHOULDERS WITH THE LIKES OF THE LIKES OF BILLIONAIRE “BILL GATES” & “SIR RICHARD BRANSON” OF THE UNITED KINGDOM.
KAVINDELE WILL NEVER EVER IN HIS MISERABLE LIFE AS A NIGGER RUB SHOULDERS WITH THESE MEN OF SUBSTANCE! THAT IS THE TRUTH!