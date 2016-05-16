I am not broke, I have US$10 million in the bank-Kavindele

Former Vice President Enoch Kavindele says he is not a broke man who can easily be bought off by politicians.

Speaking on ZNBC Sunday Interview, Mr Kavindele said he is still a rich man with a cool US$10 million in the bank adding that he is not cheap to be bought off for a political endorsement.

He said his recent endorsement of President Edgar Lungu was driven by a clear conviction that he is the right man to lead Zambia for the next five years.

The former Vice President said he raised a lot of money when he sold part of his Mukulumpe Farms to a Chinese investor for mining purposes.

Mr Kavindele explained that his endorsement of President Lungu is not for his business interests but for the sake of the greater good of Zambia.

He said he is ready to join the PF presidential campaigns if he is called upon to do so.

Mr Kavindele said the majority of leading opposition leaders are not offering credible opposition as they concentrate on insulting President Lungu.

And Mr Kavindele has blamed civil servants for the delays in implementing the North Western Railway project.

He said the US$1.2-billion-dollar project has stalled because government officers have failed to sign the concession agreement with his railway firm.

Mr Kavindele revealed that he submitted the concession agreement in 2014 but that the inertia from civil servants to sign the document has delayed the project.

He admitted that the delays are frustrating but hoped that civil servants will see the need to sign off the agreement in order to kick start the project.

“It is so frustrating because we even went as far as offering some shares to Government as an option in order to move faster but we are still waiting and the financiers are now getting anxious, just this morning I got an email from US Investors asking about the delays,” Mr Kavindele said.

He said he cannot over emphasise the economic benefits of having a railway service from Solwezi to Chingola right through to Lusaka.

“You have so many trucks running between Solwezi and Lusaka and the road between Solwezi and Chingola is non-existent. As I was driving from Chingola this morning, I counted about 43 Dangote cement hauling cement from Ndola, do you know the damage these trucks are doing to the road? Bulk cargo should be moved on rail and not by road.”