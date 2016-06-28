Government Transforms Robert Makasa into CBU faculty

Government has announced that it has transformed the recently constructed Robert Kapasa Makasa in Chinsali into a faculty of the Copperbelt University.

In a statement, Ministry of Higher Education Spokesperson Chiselwa Kawanda said the decision is meant to reduce operational overheads of setting up a new university by placing it under CBU Management and address the lecturer availability concerns for the new university by using an already established faculty without necessary increasing the wage bill of the University.

Ms. Kawanda added that the decision will also help operationalize the University without necessary incurring the full costs of establishing a new University and also help decongest the Copperbelt University.

“This University has now been completed at the total cost of K107 million and the Ministry of Higher Education has decided to establish it as a faculty of the Copperbelt University. This decision was arrived at after exhaustive consultations by the Ministry as well as a comprehensive evaluation of the bids from the two Public Universities (UNZA and CBU) that were vying to take up RKM University,” she said.

Ms. Kawanda revealed that the Ministry of Higher Education gave both universities time to visit and inspect the Robert Makasa University then made proposals on how best they could run the new institution.

The Robert Makasa University is comprised of 15 housing units, 4 student hostels, 2 lecture theatres, 8 lecture rooms, and a library.