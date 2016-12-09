Dr Nsemukila continues his warning for civil servants to move to Lunga

Government has warned all district heads of government departments for Lunga District in Luapula province for disobeying its directive.

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Buleti Nsemukila says all heads who fail to show leadership by their continued stay in Samfya despite his directive requiring them to move to their district by 8th November risk penutive measures.

Dr Nsemukila says it is unacceptable that even after government has made efforts to build infrastructure for civil servants in Lunga District, officers can still be operating from another district.

ZANIS reports that the permanent Secretary said this when he addressed Lunga District heads of government department in Samfya yesterday after his spot checks on at the district’s headquarters.

C ivil servants have the duty to serve the people and wondered how officers from Lunga can serve the people when they resist operating from their district,he said.

He said government is doing everything possible to ensure challenges in the area are addressed and that the infrastructure built in the district so far is reasonable for people to stay.

He said Lunga needs development adding this can only be realized if civil servants instructed to push the development agenda are in the area.