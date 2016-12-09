Dr Nsemukila continues his warning for civil servants to move to Lunga

Government has warned all district heads of government departments for Lunga District in Luapula province for disobeying its directive.
Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Buleti Nsemukila says all heads who fail to show leadership by their continued stay in Samfya despite his directive requiring them to move to their district by 8th November risk penutive measures.
Dr Nsemukila says it is unacceptable that even after government has made efforts to build infrastructure for civil servants in Lunga District, officers can still be operating from another district.
ZANIS reports that the permanent Secretary said this when he addressed Lunga District heads of government department in Samfya yesterday after his spot checks on at the district’s headquarters.
Civil servants have the duty to serve the people and wondered how officers from Lunga can serve the people when they resist operating from their district,he said.
He said government is doing everything possible to ensure challenges in the area are addressed and that the infrastructure built in the district so far is reasonable for people to stay.
He said Lunga needs development adding this can only be realized if civil servants instructed to push the development agenda are in the area.
Lunga District is the first district to be created in Luapula Province but officers have not moved to the district owing to its hard swampy conditions since it is situated in the Bangweulu wetlands.
Hello! There is witchcraft in lunga, stop forcing people to go there!!!!
Awe naine natina going to stay in Lunga District!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What happens when there’s witchcraft in Lusaka, do we all go Samfya?
Ndobo you are a liar!Who has never been to Lunga you *****?Let them resign if they do not want to work from there.They get paid because of the people of Lunga they pretend to serve.Stop threatening people who can work from there!
idya kudye
stop them getting there salaries until they go to work in lunga failure that demoting all of them.bengi abafwaya icito mu zambia.
Swampy wetland should be malaria prone. Maybe relocate site to better environment area.
And why address and warn them in samfya instead of Lunga?
Imagine. Kikiki. Even the Doc himself is not keen to go there.
Am also wondering why the minister did not earn them from Lunga
The conditions and infrastructure is not favorable for occupation. They bring politics first before they put the district they create in order. They subject low level employees to hash conditions.
No reads, electricity, running water, it is infortunate situation.
FM
even God the father prepare good home for Adam do not force them.