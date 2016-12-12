Zambian Breweries cuts beer prices

Zambian Breweries has reduced the recommended retail price of its clear beer in the run-up to the festive season.

The company has announced promotional savings on the recommended retail price of its products of between 50 ngwee and K2 in recognition of the current tough economic climate for consumers.

Castle, Mosi, Carling Black Label 750ml packs will now cost K10 instead of the previous price of K12; the Eagle Lager 750ml pack will be sold for K6, reduced from the previous price of K8, while the Eagle Lager 375ml size will be priced at K4 from K4.50.

“We have dropped the price of beer as a summertime promotion. We do recognise the tough times people are going through and as we are now in the festive period, we thought we should reduce the prices of the beers as a Christmas and New Year present to our valued customers,” said managing director Annabelle Degroot, announcing the cut in beer price today (Monday December 12, 2016).

She also confirmed that there are plenty of stocks of all the company’s products countrywide and there should be no reason for panic-buying.

“We would, however, like to caution people to drink responsibly during the festive season. They should take care, avoid drink-driving and find alternative means of transport in case they decide to drink,” Mrs Degroot said.