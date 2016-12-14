All 14 Independent MPs resolve not to support the PF in Parliament

ALL the 14 Independent Members of Parliament have resolved not to support the Patriotic Front (PF) in Parliament in protest against a decree by the governing party’s secretary general Davies Mwila that PF officials, councillors and mayors should not work with Independent MPs.
The 14 Independent MPs have decided that they would not be voting with the PF in Parliament unless President Edgar Lungu intervened because, according to them, the people in their constituencies should not be denied development for voting for Independent candidates.
The MPs, who yesterday held a caucus meeting with PF Chief Whip Richard Musukwa at Parliament, resolved that they would not vote with the PF on any motion in Parliament unless President Lungu addressed their concerns.
The MPs have demanded that President Lungu should address them over Mr Mwila who has directed ruling party officials not to work with Independent MPs because they did not belong to the ruling party and should therefore work on their own.
Mr Musukwa advised the MPs in his office to seek audience with Vice-President Inonge Wina but his advice was rejected as the Independent parliamentarians only wanted to meet the Head of State.
The MPs are angry that Mr Mwila has allegedly directed the PF not to work with Independent law makers.
One of the MPs spoken to by the Daily Nation said the problem has been created by Mr Mwila whom they accuse of alienating Independent MPs from the governing party.
“All the Independent Members of Parliament have refused to be used by the PF in Parliament because they are always persuaded to vote with the PF while at the same time Mr Mwila is going round the country telling party officials, councilors and mayors not to work with Independent MPs. So they are demanding that the President should address them.
“This morning, they (MPs) had a caucus meeting with Richard Musukwa where they tabled their concerns and demanded that they be addressed by the Head of State but Mr Musukwa tried to convince them to see the Vice-President and they have refused,” one of the MPs said.
The Patriotic Front has a total of 89 Members in Parliament and the UPND has 58 members while Independents are 14.
The former ruling party MMD has four MPs while opposition FDD has only one.
Mwila no political acumen…shame
This makes sad reading. These MPs were voted to be independent but soon after they are pleading to belong to PF. At the time of elections, people knew there was PF but decided to choose them independents but instead of doing the work they were voted to do, they now want to be in good books with PF. Can we not have independent thinking? Shame!
That is the problem of appointing someone who lost to an Independent Candidate to be the Chief Administrator of your party. ECL has scored his own goal. Who advises ECL on political appointments Kanshi. Someone lost an election to an Independent MP and you think he get have good blood with the same group that walloped him. That is a joke. ECL make changes to your PF administration or else you are just creating more anarchy for yourself and making your work extremely difficult. I am your supporter!!!
These independents should get stuffed. They are clearly not PF. Why are they pleading to vote for PF when they lost PF those seats by not following the party line at adoption? While Mwila’s reasoning and tone are all wrong (PF are using public resources to develop Zamvia, it is not PF money) these mercenaries should not be entertained. Get lost, you monkeys!
Good thinking! PF bandits of visionless Dagama global are grieving. Right thinking independent mps, not bandits like Kambwili & goats palya pa roan golf club. Pompwe PF inturi bandits.
Support the good motions not the party per say.
Muchoseni DAVIES mWILA.hE HAS ISSUES WITH INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES SINCE HIS LOSS IN 2016 ELECTIONS.
He does not have issues. He is simply not a thinker, never was. never will be.
He lost so he is bitter.
Mwila lost to an independent what do you expect. PF is like an amoeba
LET M SPELL IT OUT TO THIS CHAP CALLED DAVIES MWILLA. THE NUMBRS IN PARLIAMENT ARE
PF-89; PF(INDEPENDENT) 14. THIS IS A FACT WHICH THE PF CAN IGNORE AT THEIR OWN PERIL.
IN THE EXECUTIVE, THE PF HAS OPPOSITION MPS EG MUTATI, DOING GOVERNMENT WORK FOR THE EXECUTIVE. TOMORROW, ECL WILL APPOINT AN INDEPENDENT MP TO THE EXECUTIVE. THIS AS
IT SHOULD BE. MODERN GOVERNANCE REQUIRES THAT OU USE THE BEST PEOPLE YOU THINK WILL
HELP YOU DELIVR TO THE ELECTORATE. LOOK AT WHAT DONALD TRUMPP IS DOING IN THE UK.
THE TROUBLE WITH AFRICAN POLITICS IS THAT PARTY ZEALOTS ARE DULL, SECTIONAL AND NARROW
MINDED. ECL, PLEASE DEMOLISH THIS SECTIONAL INTERST IN THE LEADERSHIP OF THE COUNTRY, LET ALL PARTICIPATE TO THE ADVANCEMENT AND GLORY OF MOTHER ZAMBIA
Is Donald trump also president of U.K.? Go and research and come up with a better comment.
Chile, avoid commenting on serious issues when you are on ‘Charles Glass’. Trump is in USA and not UK. lol….. You speak well though.
It’s a well known story. They were sponsered by PF to get rid of certain individuals. Kambwili fought tooth and nail including the use of threats of witchcraft to survive. So, why are they called independent then if they don’t have independent opinion or ideas. Shame on them?
We voted Independent MP’s for the right reasons. The following are the reasons we never wanted to vote for your adopted mp’s
1. We never wanted imported people
2. Poor relationship with unknown people
3. They concentrate on themselves rather than people who voted for them
There are so many reasons.
DM has been denied by his people because he is a failure,
ok let themwork independently since they opted to independent.Source fro money to develop your constituency rather than you leaning against PF leave PF alone,including the councillors and MAYORS
IT IS THIS SAME NARROW, DULLY, SECTIONAL INTEREST THAT IS MAKING A THIEF LIKE KAMBWILA BARK LIKE A RABID DOG ON ANYTHING WHEN THERE IS AN INVESTIGATION AGAINST HIM GOING ON. HE WANTS TO HIDE BEHIND THE SYSTEM KNOWING WELL THAT HE WILL BE PROTECTED BY THE PARTY CENTRAL COMMITTE. FOR GOODNESS SAKE, DROP HIM AS MCC, REMOVE HIM FROM YOUR ITINERARY TOURS, SEND HIM TO COURT QUICKLY, IF HES GUILTY, SEND TO JAIL AND CONFISTICATE THE LOOT HE DUBIOUSLY GOT. DONT FRATERNISE WITH HIM AS IF ZAMBIA IS SHORT OF LEADERS. I WISH MWANAWASA WERE ALIVE, THIS NONSESNE WOULD NOT OCCUR.
All of you supporting independent MPs should know that these are rebels, most of them.They were not adopted to stand on PF tickets and campaigned against PF when they decided to stand on their own.So their stand is not strange.Let’s be objective in criticizing Mwila.As I have said independents are only answerable to themselves.They even refused to see the Vice President , what are they up to!!Shame
I disasgree.When making those adoptions listen to the people’s voice because it is the voice of reason and power. Do not adopt candidates who are not wanted by the people on the ground. It should not be about what the party wants but about what the people want. It is that simple! And I totally support the stance they have taken in parliament not to support the PF.
You lie, maybe else where, in kitwe and mufulira, independents campaingend for PF in all seats except MP. but i have data that this how it was everywhere
But thats not how MPs should be working. Why not be voting in line with what is right and for the people who voted you in? These are the bunch of people that renders parley a rubber stamp instead of debating issues and voting prudently, you want favours in order to vote in a certain way, NO WAY!!
Stand for the people and vote in line with what the people who voted for your wants,nothing else!!
This guy Davis Mwila is suffering from Parkinson’s Disease after spending so many years as a boxer. Please remove him before he does more not only to PF but the entire country. As an election loser, he cannot give orders to those who won their elections. It’s like having someone teach grade sevens after failing the same grade exam.
Your numbers don’t add up PF89+UPND58+IND14+MMD4+FDD1=166 MPS,I thought Zambia has 156 Constituencies, where are the extra 10 coming from? Note that these numbers do not include nominated ones. No wonder the authenticity of these elections are in doubt.
Some guy are genetically dull,how do you add up numbers of mps like that?
The independent MPs must be the most stupid MPs in the house. For heaven sake that is why you are called independent coz you do not to beg to work with or vote with any political party. If you are clinging to PF the resign and join PF period. Your role should be independent and other political parties should lobbying for your support period. Now you are belittling yourselves! Poor chaps!
It’s a question of when ….the grass suffers. Mwila will retard development if he’s not checked.
Nyooooo! Davies is exhibiting his intellectual bankruptcy in public.
In parliament, wont it be difficult for PF to pass laws? The voting requires a certain number and if 14 is added to MMD and UPND, PF wont manage. One thing is certain that Mwila is bitter to have been beaten by an independent because his people found him to be very dull and irrelevant to development. It is surprising that the NEGLECT is given a senior position in PF as SG? Unfortunately his dullness again is being displayed in the PARTY at national level. ARROGANCE and CONFRONTATION fyapwa kale. Modern way is PERSUASION. MUTATI afumakwi? who in PF has brains like him ..look around ..none in PF. Mwanakatwe afumakwi? ECL just saw that there were so many empty heads and opted to look outside the box and that is how ACTION ORIENTED MANAGERS WORK these days…hire or contract brains from…
“they would not be voting with the PF in Parliament unless President Edgar Lungu intervened ” THAT IS EXACTLY THE PROBLEM. MEANING EVEN IF THE MOTION AT HAND IS GOOD FOR THE ELECTORATE, THESE MPS WILL NOT VOTE FOR IT AS LONG AS IT IS SUPPORTED BY PF. SO ARE YOU IN PARLIAMENT BECAUSE OF PF OR BECAUSE YOU WANT TO SERVE THE VOTERS?
however black you paint kambwili come 2021 he will be in state house.
you mean You will not vote with PF even on progressive issues?
i have always argued that Davies mwila is not a leader. of the mistakes my ECL has made thus far, appointing Davies as SG is one of them. firstly Davies failed as an MP( is it in chipili) and lost to an independent MP. he failed as a minister of Home affairs( ask the police and others). the only thing Davies has succeeded is being petty and bitter. there he has scored total pa total. otherwise ba PF if you continue maintianing this man at the helm of the party, 2021 is far to measure your loss of popularity . the best ECL can do for Davy is put in as deputy minister( which is not possible) or send to foreign service. otherwise, mukanjibukisha ba PF. in CB, Davies is causing more harm; i wud rather have CK as SG.
ALA MWEFIPUBA LEKENI MWILA ABOMBE INCHINTO YABU SECRETARY GENERAL.TEWAMITUMINE UKWIMININA BU INDEPENDENT.YOU GO TO HELL.IMWE MULI MA REBELS YA PF.FORM YOUR OWN PARTY.MUSUKWA IS EVEN KIND TO ADVISE YOU MEET MAMA WINA.DONT FORGET THAT PF IS IN MAJORITY IT CAN WIN ANY MOTION IN PARLIAMENT.TAMWAISHIBA UKUTI BU INDEPENDENT CIMO NO WAFWA.DAVIES IS JUST A SECRETARY HE DOES NOT MAKE DECISIONS ALONE.
All MPs are independent as long as they have a head each. Like they say, someone’s head is a different world. When you agree to go one way on an issue you no longer are independent but dependent on each other. Subject to correction. Whats your take on this?
Lungu and PF hear the words of wisdom from Truth Hates. Hear what Truth Hates has to say to you. Turn your deaf ears to them at your own peril. The words of wisdom are these—– The Pf-Independent Mps were endorsed by the people in respective constituencies and they won primaries but at adoption the PF-NEC manipulated the will of the people and adopted as MP the grass -root rejected ones.
Since the peoples’ choices were popular and people threatened to vote for opposition since PF had adopted the rejected MPs (Mwila, Musenge etc), Lungu’s return of power was in jeopardy a thing which forced Lungu to bankroll the PF-Independent MPs. Lungu new very well that the rejected people were not popular on the ground , so his option was to support the independents in return for them…
so his option was to support the independents in return for them campaigning for him(LUngu). This is what they did and the rest is history.
Hence, the demand that they have a meeting with the president (Lungu) is premised on the deal they cut with him(Lungu) that they would work together. Given this situation, PF- is bound to disintegrate especially on the copperbelt and Luapula if the arrogance and bitterness of Mwila against the PF-Independent MPs continues.
What PF and Lungu must know is the fact that these Independents are strong in their constituencies , thus ignore them at your own peril.
My advice to Lungu is that— please remove Davies Mwila from being the Secretary General before PF is destroyed. These are the words of wisdom from Truth Hates. Epo mpelele bane.
…that’s what baffles me with our law makers…they lack principle….when you are a back bencher, you vote or you contribute according to your conscience…if the bill is good according to you, go for it irrespective of who raised the motion…in this case they stand to oppose whatever PF proposes…that’s childish and unreasonable….
I’m surprised to learn that our Independent MPs are worried with PF threats. PF must know that the MPs represent the people of ZAmbia’s wishes not PF and as suck they should not be worried and intimidated because the pipo are watching what is happening. You can’t force pipo to be all PF and that the role of Independent MPs is to vote for RIGHT decisions not PF unless they are corrupted to betray the pipo of Zambia and choose to go for their own pockets. STAY independent and gain respect as principled leaders.
So these independents want to be favoured by the PF? Zambiaaaaa! iyeeeeee!My Zambiaaaaaa!!!!!
Mwe bantu mwe, So PF wanted every voter in Zambia to vote for them? Even in America, Uk, India, Australia, Not every one voted for the ruling party of that country. Ala ba Mwila ichifi changulube chitemwa umwine. People have voted it is finished. Just work for every one, we are all Zambians. President Edger Chagwa Lungu is a listening man, don’t start confusing him. In fact I would advise you to go to Church where you go (If at all you are a Christian) and repent for the hatred on the people who did not vote for PF. Hatred fyakale.
If your child chooses to be independent, let it be to his/her will. Let those costituences work indenpendently, they are rebels. Even the opposition cannot support this idea because they are so much unhappy as they those independent were to be in opposition too.