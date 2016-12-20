Veteran ref Kasusu praises Jan Sikazwe

Retired veteran referee Francis Kasusu has hailed Janny Sikazwe’s appearance at the ended FIFA Club World Cup in Japan where he handled the final between Spanish giants Real Madrid and Kashima Antlers.

Kapiri Mposhi FIFA referee Sikazwe on Sunday handled the final at the International Stadium in which Madrid beat Antlers of Japan 4-2.

“We are very lucky as Zambians to have one of us officiate in the final of a World Cup competition,” Kasusu said from his Kitwe base.

“I am very happy. Mr. Sikazwe has lifted the Zambian flag high from this part of Africa,” he said.

Sikazwe was also in charge of the competition’s opening game between Antlers and Auckland City of New Zealand on December 8.

“Let him continue working hard. God bless him,” Kasusu said.

He is one of the four African referees selected by FIFA for the Club World Cup.

Others were Jerson dos Santos (Angola), Marwa Range (Kenya), Bakary Gassama (The Gambia).