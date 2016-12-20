Veteran ref Kasusu praises Jan Sikazwe

Retired veteran referee Francis Kasusu has hailed Janny Sikazwe’s appearance at the ended FIFA Club World Cup in Japan where he handled the final between Spanish giants Real Madrid and Kashima Antlers.
Kapiri Mposhi FIFA referee Sikazwe on Sunday handled the final at the International Stadium in which Madrid beat Antlers of Japan 4-2.
“We are very lucky as Zambians to have one of us officiate in the final of a World Cup competition,” Kasusu said from his Kitwe base.
“I am very happy. Mr. Sikazwe has lifted the Zambian flag high from this part of Africa,” he said.
Sikazwe was also in charge of the competition’s opening game between Antlers and Auckland City of New Zealand on December 8.
“Let him continue working hard. God bless him,” Kasusu said.
He is one of the four African referees selected by FIFA for the Club World Cup.
Others were Jerson dos Santos (Angola), Marwa Range (Kenya), Bakary Gassama (The Gambia).
No mean achievement indeed. Congrats Mr Sikazwe!
@s long as Galu doesn’t ask him for a loan, Jan will be fine!
JAN SIKAZWE – I just LOVE this guy. Everything right about the way he does his job just comes NATURALLY. Would love to meet you in person one day, and congratulate you on the good work you’re doing, and for making Zambia noticed on the world Map!!!!!!
congrats Sikazwe, continue working hard.
Thank you for not giving Sergio Ramos a red card. Hala Madrid !
Dat’s da way
Quite refreshing Zambians flying high, Top referee, Had Architect in RSA, Top Black engineer in USA. We all need to relevant!
Mr. Kasusu is alive? I only remember the man for appearing to always be against my team Rangers whenever he officiated.
Congrats Mr Sikazwe! You have really made Zambia proud, particularly the soccer fraternity, and of all towns in Zambia – Kapiri Mposhi. Please keep up the hard work! The world cup final should now be your next target. You will always be in our minds and prayers as we look forward to you handling the more matches on the world stage.
Well done Sikazwe. Keep it up and continue. At least you officiated a game in which the best player of the world Ronaldo was playing. We celebrate this success.
You really flew the Zambian flag high. Aim even higher. You made us proud. May God continue to enable you to go even higher.
Teachers are every where. Hard working even in Class. You are great.
well done keep it up!!!
Congrates REF!
Well done. Kasusu Mudala you’re still kicking? Good to here from you.
In the days of Kitwe United you will remember the Kasusu in Kitwe
Late Harry Malesu was a million times better than these current referees in Zambia
Great job, Mr. Sikazwe. I watched the game and was greatly impressed by that African referee and his assistants….O how sweet it is now to learn that that referee is my countryman. Keep that spirit up, my man!!!
May the lord continue clearing your good way.go Zambia go