Ajax Cape Town snap up ZANACO’s Rodrick Kabwe

Ajax Cape Town are believed to be close to signing ZANACO midfielder Rodrick Kabwe, as they look to bolster their side in the January transfer window.



Kabwe, 24, was linked with the Urban Warriors last year, while Orlando Pirates were also thought to be interested in him at one stage.



However, according to sources, the ZANACO man has agreed a one-and-a-half-year contract at Ikamva that will get underway next month, with three one-year options on top of the original period.



While there has not been official confirmation of Kabwe’s move to South Africa’s Absa Premiership, it is believed the completion of the move is imminent.



Kabwe is available on a free transfer with his contract in his home country expired at the end of the year.

If all things go to plan he will join up with Stanley Menzo’s side next month.