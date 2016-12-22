LifestylePhoto Gallery Football Association of Zambia MTN Awards in Pictures December 22, 2016 2 288 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet MTN hosted the 2016 FAZ / MTN Awards at the Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on Tuesday, December 20th. Pictures and Captions Courtesy of Jean Mandela 1Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere with Zanaco FC officials.? 2Minister Moses Mawere with FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe. 3FIFA Referee Janny Sikawe cracking a joke with Patson Daka. 4Minister Moses Mawere taking the floor. 5Minister Moses Mawere taking the floor. 6AZ President Andrew Kamanga., Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere, ZANACO FC acting Club Chairman Jordan Maliti and MTN – Zambia CEO Charles Molapisi during a presentation of a cheque prize to the ” 2016FAZ/ MTN Super league” team champion. 7FAZ President Andrew Kamanga., Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere, ZANACO FC team captain Ziyo Tembo ZANACO FC acting Club Chairman Jordan Maliti and MTN – Zambia CEO Charles Molapisi during a presentation of a trophy to the ” 2016 FAZ/ MTN Super league” team champion. . 8FAZ President Andrew Kamanga., Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere, ZANACO FC team captain Ziyo Tembo ZANACO FC acting Club Chairman Jordan Maliti and MTN – Zambia CEO Charles Molapisi during a presentation of a trophy to the ” 2016 FAZ/ MTN Super league” team champion. . 9FAZ excom Dr Joseph Mulenga, FIFA assistan Referee Kabwe Chansa and MTN Zambia Head Mobile Financial Services Wane Ng’ambi during a cheque prize presentation of the “2016 best assistant referee” to the winner. 10MTN Zambia Head of Risk Management Kalunga Kanyanta, Kabwe based FIFA REferee Wisdom Chewe and FAZ Excom Lee Kawanu during a cheque prize presentation of the “2016 FAZ/MTN league best assistant referee of the year ” to the winner. 11MTN Zambia Chief Technical Officer Thomas Motlepa, Power Dynamos striker Patson Daka, National Sport Council of Zambia Chairman Mwama Kalenga during during a cheque prize presentation of the “2016 FAZ/ MTN league Young Player of the year” to the winner. 12MTN Zambia Chief Technical Officer Thomas Motlepa, Power Dynamos striker Patson Daka, National Sport Council of Zambia Chairman Mwama Kalenga during during a cheque prize presentation of the “2016 FAZ/ MTN league Young Player of the year” to the winner. 13MTN Zambia General Manager and Human Resources Ompie Shandavu, ZESCO striker Walter Bwalya and FAZ Treasurer Rix Mweemba during a a cheque prize presentation of the “2016 FAZ/MTN league Top Scorer ” to the winner. 14MTN Zambia Chief Marketing Officer Felix Kamenga, ZESCO goal keeper and captain Jacob Banda, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Kampamba Mulenga during a a cheque prize presentation of the “2016 FAZ/MTN league Most Disciplined player ” to the winner. 15ZNBC Sport presenter Maria Banda, FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe , FAZ President Andrew Kamanaga during a cheque presentation to the “2016 FAZ/MTN league Presidential Award” recipient. 16ZNBC Sport presenter Maria Banda, FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe , FAZ President Andrew Kamanaga during a cheque presentation to the “2016 FAZ/MTN league Presidential Award” recipient. 17The 2016 MTN/ FAZ Champions ZANACO FC posing for a picture with Minister Moses Mawere. 18FAZ President Andrew Kamanga., Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere, ZANACO FC team captain Ziyo Tembo and MTN – Zambia CEO Charles Molapisi during a presentation of a trophy to the ” 2016 FAZ/ MTN Super league Year” winner. 19National team coach Wedson Nyirenda congratulating Ziyo Tembo. 20Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere shaking hands with South Africa High Commissioner to Zambia Sikose Mji while looking on is FAZ President Andrew Kamanga. 21FAZ President Andrew Kamanga shaking hands with South Africa High Commissioner to Zambia Sikose Mji while looking on is MTN – Zambia CEO Charles Molapisi. 22Some elated ZANACO Club officials. 24Some elated ZANACO Club officials. Loading...
