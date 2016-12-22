Mwila calls on PF members to respect President lungu

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has advised party members to respect the decisions of President Edgar Lungu.
Mr Mwila said when he addressed party officials from district constituencies held at Eastern Comfort Lodge in Chipata on Wednesday that party members should respect the decisions of President Lungu in his effort to deliver according to party manifesto.
He said some people were being critical to some of the decisions which the Head of State was making for the interest of the party and the nation.
“When the President makes proper decisions pertaining to the running of the country, some party members shows disrespect towards such decisions. I am asking you to always show respect to His Excellency the Republican President, Mr Edgar Lungu,”he said.
He told the meeting which included Eastern Province PF Chairperson Andrew Lubusha and PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya among others that respect should start with party members.
Mr Mwila said those who were holding positions but where dropped owing to numerous reasons should start from the grassroots level.
He said the thing would happen to those that had left the ruling party that they should start from the lowest organ of the party.
“People must follow the process because there is no way that you can just jump to look for a senior position in the party without going through various processes or stages,” he said.
In Vubwi, Mr Mwila asked the structures to work closely with the the Member of Parliament (MP) Margaret Miti and Councillors.
He urged them to remain united to make the party strong in Vubwi District.
Mr Mwila congratulated the people of Vuwbi for the wonderful performance in the August 11th general elections.
Mr Mwila and his entourage were currently meeting party structures in various districts of Eastern province.
Mwila is not Secretary-General material. Full stop.
The only essential criteria Mwila met is that of being Bemba. Had he been Tonga, Luvale, Lozi, Lamba or from the East, he wouldn’t even be offered the post of door bouncer to the PF central committee boardroom.
Can’t agree more
Just Like ECL himself is not presidential material
Respect yolwisha iyi bwafya. Besides we know the endemic problem in Zambian politics if you have different views from the almighty President then you dont have respect …. examples are rife in the PF, UPND, FDD ….words like respect, insulting, hate, evil, rebel etc are so abused. This attitude will never take us anywhere we just stifle independent thinking that is all … and in the process progressive ideas are missed. Instead everyone is nodding to the almighty Presido even when he/she farts
An Appointee is a reflection of the appointing authority,one of the most valued leaders in PF,can you imagine he was even Home affairs minister and people are surprised why cops are turning citizens of this country who are not PF into shooting targets.If PF does not change the way they perceive politics in 5yrs time they will be no difference between Zambia and South Sudan.
Respect is earned NOT given
Is this the best of PF? Then there is cause for us to convene a funeral.
Does Mwila even have a Grade 12 certificate? The man is just a disaster. But he is helping PF go down very fast.
PF has its way of running the party. To say SG has been appointed because is bemba is not a fair comment. Let PF run its affairs.
I am not PF, UPND,FDD or any other…..
sometimes it is prudent to be silent on certain issues.
Let all bloggers set high standard for discussion. This country needs high performers like the Japanese Malaysians,and Singapore
For example, if you study ACCA, malaysians and singapores are outstanding. The Singapore has never borrowed to improve their economy and yet we were on the same level with them in 1965.
I am looking foward to time where Zambians will purpose in their heart never to depend on foreign aid and work with our own resources to improve our economy.
There is no dignity in begging for foreign aid.
Mwila should understand that Respect is earned and not demanded. If Lungu wants to be respected he must first respect himself and stop eating mangos on the street like a mad man. Lungu should also respect others. A witch is despised and feared but not respected. Why would PF members respect a violent thug and a thief? Even PF Members know that Lungu is an Election thief and therefore an illegitimate President. Very soon PF members who have been betrayed by Lungu will start revealing how Lungu stole the Election Victory from HH. Lungu has no respect for the PF Founding Members and has marginalized them infavour of MMD Members becoz of RB’s influence. Why would these dedicated PF Members respect a leader who has abandoned his flock? No way man!!
This Mwila man is saying everyone must start from the lower structures of the party before they can think of holding senior positions. He even referred to those who left the party that they will be subjected to starting at the bottom should they want to rejoin the PF. Now, how can he explain people like Dora who became Central Committee Members? Did Dora start from the bottom? These are the issues people are raising. You have forgotten about the true PF members and instead gone to bed with MMD. These are the people who have high ranking positions at the expense of the true PF members. That’s what we are complaining about. So Mr mwila sober up and address the real issues on the ground. Don’t pretend that there are no problems in the PF. There are serious problems in the PF that require…
This is too depressing. PF are a disaster even to themselves, worse to the rest of us.
What meaningful credentials has Lungu got? Why is it that those closest to, and know him best find nothing in him deserving an iota of their respect? Why should the rest of us who have no clue, even how his foot prints look like, accord him a specter of devotion? What has he got to show for it? Why should we be called to respect him? Let him demonstrate the fact; let him prove to us that he is worthy his salt.
It concerns us that because of his incompetence, we continue to be hungry, poor, jobless etc. His mandate was to govern, not to rule with an iron fist. Speculation has it that a forged ballot paper was what he used to ascend to the throne. If so, why should we now add salt to injury by allowing him to forge our allegiance to his own benefit?
Of course the man is wet and has zero ability! It’s being Bemba that landed him the post after dropping from parliamentary polls for lack of a Grade 12 certificate, too little education. Had he been called Mwindwa, Mwiinde etc, he wouldn’t have been SG. Only last week, Chimbwili walked all over him like he was a doormat and he allowed it with a smile on his silly ? face!