Mwila calls on PF members to respect President lungu

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has advised party members to respect the decisions of President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Mwila said when he addressed party officials from district constituencies held at Eastern Comfort Lodge in Chipata on Wednesday that party members should respect the decisions of President Lungu in his effort to deliver according to party manifesto.

He said some people were being critical to some of the decisions which the Head of State was making for the interest of the party and the nation.

“When the President makes proper decisions pertaining to the running of the country, some party members shows disrespect towards such decisions. I am asking you to always show respect to His Excellency the Republican President, Mr Edgar Lungu,”he said.

He told the meeting which included Eastern Province PF Chairperson Andrew Lubusha and PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya among others that respect should start with party members.

Mr Mwila said those who were holding positions but where dropped owing to numerous reasons should start from the grassroots level.

He said the thing would happen to those that had left the ruling party that they should start from the lowest organ of the party.

“People must follow the process because there is no way that you can just jump to look for a senior position in the party without going through various processes or stages,” he said.

In Vubwi, Mr Mwila asked the structures to work closely with the the Member of Parliament (MP) Margaret Miti and Councillors.

He urged them to remain united to make the party strong in Vubwi District.

Mr Mwila congratulated the people of Vuwbi for the wonderful performance in the August 11th general elections.

Mr Mwila and his entourage were currently meeting party structures in various districts of Eastern province.