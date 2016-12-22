No health institution is dispensing expired ARVs –Government

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has dismissed reports that some health institutions in the country are dispensing expired ARVs.

Dr. Chilufya says government has never at any time procured expired ARVs for health institutions to administer to people as some media reports are suggesting.

He has Qfm News that the Auditor General’s office is clear in its 2015 report that only $2 million worth of ARVs expired out of the total $13 million worth of medical products that expired.

He says the ARVs in question only expired after the World Health Organization changed the treatment guidelines at a time that the Zambian government had already procured certain lines of ARVs.

Dr Chilufya says this meant that government had to discontinue the provision of the said ARVs that eventually expired.