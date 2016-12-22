Stephen Kampyongo warns currency traders harassing tourist at borders posts

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has directed security personnel at all border entry points to closely monitor the conduct of illegal money changers.

Mr. Kampyongo says the Ministry of Home Affairs has received complaints that illegal money dealers at border points are harassing tourists visiting Zambia by forcing the visitors to transact.

He was speaking when he toured the Victoria Falls border post between Zambia and Zimbabwe in Livingstone.

Mr. Kampyongo said government will not allow illegal activities that dent the image of Zambia and negatively affect the country’s tourism industry.

He promised that the Ministry of Home Affairs will put in place measures to increase manpower at all borders to get rid of illegal activities.

And Mr. Kampyongo has appealed to people to celebrate the festive season responsibly.

The Home Affairs Minister said all law enforcement agencies will be on high alert for those who want to break the law with impunity.