George Mpombo’s 17 year old Son Found Guilty (Corrected )

The Ndola High Court has found former minister of Defence George Mpombo’s 17-year-old son guilty of shooting dead his pregnant girlfriend and beheading her.

Judge Emelia Sunkutu described the crime as horrific deserving the strongest punishment possible.

“As I conclude my judgment, I cannot express the horror of this heinous crime not only to the family of the deceased but also to the Zambian populace at large.

“It is inconceivable that one so young would come up with such an evil scheme to take the life of another. I believe that nothing could describe the horrible act from someone so young.

“In fact it will definitely leave an indelible mark in the history of Zambian criminal justice system.

“I find you guilty on one count of murder according to the laws of Zambia for the murder of Ruth Phiri. I also find you guilty of aggravated robbery,” Ndola High Court judge-in-charge Emelia Sunkutu.”

Mpombo’s son allegedly shot his lover to death with a pistol when he learnt that she was pregnant. The accused was alleged to have later beheaded the 17-year-old girl before dumping the head in a bush.

Mr Mpombo’s son, whose name has been withheld, admitted having allegedly shot his lover after she told him that she was pregnant by him and that he buried her body in Chiwala before dumping her head in a bush near Mulungushi bus station within Ndola.

The police witness said that they exhumed a headless body of a 17-year-old teenager of Pamodzi Township in Ndola. This girl was believed to have been pregnant by Mpombo’s son. When girl told Mr Mpombo’s son that she was pregnant for him, he got upset and grabbed a pistol from the house which he used to shoot her.

It was alleged that after shooting her, he cut off her head, which he concealed in a plastic bag before dumping it in the bush, while he buried her body in Chiwala area in Masaiti. Mr Mpombo’s son led police to the scenes of crime where the both the head and body was found in a decomposed state

People’S Democratic Party (PDP) president George Mpombo said that his son had committed a heinous crime that cannot be tolerated. Mr Mpombo admitted that the firearm that his son allegedly used to murder Ruth was his, but that he stole it from the house.

He said his son’s action of allegedly murdering his lover cannot be tolerated by anyone and that the law should take its course.

“The boy is my son, but he has committed a heinous crime that cannot be tolerated. The gun he used is mine but I did not realise that my son had stolen it from the house. I had no idea that he was even being interrogated by the police on Tuesday over the missing of the girl.

“I cannot condone a crime that brings the sanctity of life into disrepute. All I can say is that the law must take its course because every human being deserves to live and if they die, they should be buried in a proper manner,” Mr Mpombo said.