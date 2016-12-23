Government to deal with ill treatment of workers by contractors-Labour Minister

Government says it is in the process of coming up with laws that will regulate contractors in the wake of complaints from workers that they are ill-treated.

ZANIS reports that Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko revealed this in Masaiti District on the Copperbelt Province where she is on a fact finding mission of alleged workers ill treatment by contractors at Dangote Industries.

Mrs. Simukoko admitted that there is a lot of exploitation of workers by contractors.

She emphasised that there is need for government to put up a legal frame-work that Contractors should be adhere to.

Mrs Simukoko explained that casualisation that is being practiced by contractors has an effect on the pension houses as well as the individual workers who are unable to empower themselves.

She said once the legal frame work is in place, interests of workers will be adequately addressed.