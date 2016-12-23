Government to deal with ill treatment of workers by contractors-Labour Minister

Government says it is in the process of coming up with laws that will regulate contractors in the wake of complaints from workers that they are ill-treated.
ZANIS reports that Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko revealed this in Masaiti District on the Copperbelt Province where she is on a fact finding mission of alleged workers ill treatment by contractors at Dangote Industries.
Mrs. Simukoko admitted that there is a lot of exploitation of workers by contractors.
She emphasised that there is need for government to put up a legal frame-work that Contractors should be adhere to.
Mrs Simukoko explained that casualisation that is being practiced by contractors has an effect on the pension houses as well as the individual workers who are unable to empower themselves.
She said once the legal frame work is in place, interests of workers will be adequately addressed.
This minister is lost on this one. I’m a contractor and am speaking from experience. Government is to blame 100%.
When you get a contract from the government and you finish the project. The government takes one year to pay where do the labour minister expect you to get the money to pay the workers. Does the minister know that local contractors have lost property to the banks due to the luck of payments by the government. Come on if you don’t understand the system please stop taking up positions for the sack of employment. Learn from the learned than talking from the blues. Am one of the affected contractors and very bitter with you government ministers who behave like you don’t live with us. A lot is going wrong and because you’ve excess to the media and you covered by ZNBC . You…
Spot on and when they release the monies the make a show of it as if they have released it on time and commence project tours with their ministers for the cameras. This is another reason why the favour the Chinese at the expense of local contractors because the Chines are able to cushion those delays with assistance from China Exim Banks who have deep pockets.
There is no ill treatment of workers in any way , let the workers be more responsible and teach them to do the correct things . A worker is not a slave at the same time he or she is employed so has to work according to the rules of the company. Dont encourage any sort of irresponsiblity in workers and misbehaving way . Let’s learn to be fare enough when it comes labour laws . Don’t jump to conclusions any how .
Any and every functional government has statutes and statutory agencies that dictate and regulate how employers and employees are expected to perform and interact in a conducive work environment. Additionally there may be extra oversight from other watchdog groups such as unions. Government through labour agencies such as the ministry of labour lays out the blueprint for both emloyer and employee to adher to. Failuire to comply may be deemed a statutory violation punishable in the courts of law. An employer cannot arbitrarily deduct from wages without cause and explained in writing. Similarly government cannot withhold payment to contractors without merit. The labour board and courts are there for recourse. Many employees do or must have an employment manual.Violation of individual rights…