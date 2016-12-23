Numba wary of Zanaco opponents APR

Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba has predicted that the preliminary round of 2017 CAF Champions League against Rwandese giants APR would be tough.

The Super Division champions welcomes APR in the first leg time on 11th February in Lusaka before the return leg set for Kigali seven days later.

Numba described the outcome of the Champions League draws conducted in Cairo on Wednesday as fair.

“It is a fair fixture though we are not very familiar with APR. But I know football in Rwanda has improved,” Numba said.

“I think it is not a team to underrate when you meet them,” the 2016 coach of the year said.

Numba believes the Bankers must be at their best to negotiate past the army side.

“We just have to prepare adequately so that we can qualify to the next round,” he said.

“I think it won’t be an easy game. This time in football there are no underdogs so we need to prepare and be focused,” Numba said.

Winners of the Zanaco versus APR tie will face either Tanzania’s Young Africans coached by George Lwandamina or Ngaya de Mbe of the Comoros in the first round.