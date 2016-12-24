HH and GBM drag Judge Chitabo to the Judicial Complaints Authority for refusing to hear their matter

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his Deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has reported Judge Mwila Chitabo to the Judicial Complaints Authority for alleged gross judicial misconduct.

This follows the decision by Judge Chitabo to refuse to hear a matter in which the two opposition leaders are seeking an application to be heard in the presidential election petition.

Judge Chitabo had postponed the court hearings indefinitely after a fracas at the High Court involving UPND cadres and the Police which saw some vehicles belonging to court officials damaged.

But in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Judicial Complaints Authority and copied to the Chief Justice and the Attorney General, Mr Hichilema and Mr Mwamba said they have now formally laid a complaint against Judge Chitabo in line with Article 144 of the Constitution on the premise that Judge Chitabo has engaged himself in gross judicial misconduct.

“Details of the misconduct are contained in our letters of even date to His Lordship Mwila Chitabo and her Ladyship, the Chief Justice of the Republic of Zambia,” the letter read in part.

“We are ready to attend the Commission at any time to provide any additional materials that the Commission may require or deem necessarily.”