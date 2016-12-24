HH and GBM drag Judge Chitabo to the Judicial Complaints Authority for refusing to hear their matter

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his Deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has reported Judge Mwila Chitabo to the Judicial Complaints Authority for alleged gross judicial misconduct.
This follows the decision by Judge Chitabo to refuse to hear a matter in which the two opposition leaders are seeking an application to be heard in the presidential election petition.
Judge Chitabo had postponed the court hearings indefinitely after a fracas at the High Court involving UPND cadres and the Police which saw some vehicles belonging to court officials damaged.
But in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Judicial Complaints Authority and copied to the Chief Justice and the Attorney General, Mr Hichilema and Mr Mwamba said they have now formally laid a complaint against Judge Chitabo in line with Article 144 of the Constitution on the premise that Judge Chitabo has engaged himself in gross judicial misconduct.
“Details of the misconduct are contained in our letters of even date to His Lordship Mwila Chitabo and her Ladyship, the Chief Justice of the Republic of Zambia,” the letter read in part.
“We are ready to attend the Commission at any time to provide any additional materials that the Commission may require or deem necessarily.”
Total Madness! When are they going to ICC so that this issue can come to an end.
You can include all the judicial judges in the world but as God is my witness HH and his clown mate will never rule Zambia.
Where is justice in Zambia?
@Nubian, the clue is the use of such words as you do, ‘never’. Because you know very well that such a thing has ‘never’ doesn’t actually exist.
Just take your case to mwine mushi why are wasting time. Mwine mushi will find the loot kozing
The two rich guys with no brains
The ROTTENESS SPREADS!
Being denied every avenue to have their grievances addressed by the Judiciary will not take Zambia anywhere.
The ConCourt should have heard their petition. Then the matter would have been settled once and for all.
But by now it is plainly obvious that Lungu and his PF were up to dirty tricks to steal the elections from the people of Zambia.
The issue is a ticking bomb, and will not end well. Greed and selfishness have won over righteousness and an independent Judiciary. Unfortunately it will be ordinary Zambians that are now going to suffer.
A foool and his money are soon parted….Hichilema’s lawyers should be the richiest in the country as their client is keeping them busy 24/7.
@Jay Jay,
You clearly must have very questionable ethics to call a well-informed businessman with international clout a f0ol, when he chooses to fight for fair justice using legal means and insist on rule of law in his own Country. So, to you a person like C. Kambili is intelligent and exemplary? You, mister, are damaged goods.
@Jay Jay! the two gentlemen are fighting for a just cause to benefit every citizen in Zambia and WHO ARE YOU to call them f00ls. Is it your father’s money they are wasting. this country can never fully experience democracy because of PF cadres like you.
Righteousness upholds a nation.
Good. Let the rule of law prevail…
Sin is a reproach to any people. But righteousness upholds a nation.
Is HH and GBM normal human beings. After all that happened, they have the guts to take the judge to complaints authority. Awe hh and gbv are mad dogs. Do they think there’s someone who can change the decision people of zambia made in the name of voting for ECL. I believe now they are mad dogs. Why does hh want state house when people of zambia in 7 provinces have said no. I expected hh to apologize. Zambians can u c the type of person who wants to go to state house. Shame on upnd. Mwaba ama bo:::lo.
“…people of zambia in 7 provinces have said no”
That’s what’s under dispute. That’s what concourt should have settled so that Lungu, if he really won the election, then he can continue to misgovern Zambia with peace of mind. As it is, Lungu stole the election until proven otherwise. Why is this so difficult for you to understand? HH & GBM have all the rights in the world to pursue this matter to its end.
I have vomited Lungu and the so called his judges who have no respect of the law.
We all need Justice when we need it. If those employed to be its custodians are unwilling to disperse with it, then our problems have just begun, our headache will defy the strength of any painkiller.
Meimatungu,
Can you please understand these simple facts: 6.5 of the 10 provinces supported ECL; only 3.5 of the 10 provinces supported HH. For a presumably highly intelligent person like you, is this too difficult to grasp? If HH was given the presidency on the basis of Southern, North-western, Western, and part of Central provinces only, how was he going to manage to gain legitimacy and acceptance from the rest of the provinces, that include the most cosmopolitan ones like Lusaka and the Copperbelt, with the largest populations?
GO HH GO..EVEN MR SATA AT SOME POINT PEOPLE SAID HE WILL NEVER RULE ZAMBIA BUT HE RULED IT MUCH TO THE DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE CONVICT CHANDA CHIMBA AND HIS MINIONS.
FIGHT ON MWANDI. WE ARE BEHIND YOU.
2021 is nearing and it find these two gentlemen filing for cases instead of nominations.
2021 is nearing and it find will these two gentlemen filing for cases instead of nominations.
There is a reason Supreme Court Judges are often times referred to as “Justices.” They are the embodiment of Justice. They are Justice itself. But when such a Judge is the embodiment of Injustice – the very opposed of Justice, citizens may be compelled to take the law into their own hands. This is what is tenable on the ground in most African countries where innocent lives are being lost every day. May that day not dawn on Zambia. May we learn to value Justice and all it embodies, all it entails, indeed all it implies. It’s one essential commodity none of us can afford not to have, one, without which, only the so called “fittest” can survive.
Rome was not conquered by any other empire. It was conquered by its own rottenness, its own decay. Any society, devoid of the robustness of morality decays. It dies. There must be the voice of reason. There must be Justice, without which, we can’t survive as a country.
Judges take an Oath to the Constitution to serve without fear,favour and prejudice. Justice Chitabo miserably failed the Test. Reading the attachments its clear that Justice Chitabo showed that he is acting under the direction of the Executive arm of govt and on riots Justice Chitabo has convicted the UPND Supporters and found them guilty b4 they are tried. Chitambo has behaved as a PF cadre and on this basis he must recuse himself. This far HH & GBM have exhausted domestic remedies and must now internationalise the Election Dispute and petition by writing to SADC,AU,EU and the Progressive International Community. The Petitioners must update these entities on difficulties they have faced in trying to get the Petition heard. Lungu has blocked the Petition Hearing in Concourt and now he has…
The new past time for GBM the form three drop out and HH the insider trader Lima Bank House bought even as he and his mates where liquidating it…well this is a new form of campaign and it is laced with bitterness of the worst order but good luck as you move from court to court perharps you can even become a lawyer whilst you are it party members are speaking about your replacement someone youthful energetic and can actually n us the presidency….not this chap whose focus is only him….
If these two, the elitist of the elite, in money terms – by Zambian standards, can be denied Justice, what about me, the poorest of the poor, by any standard? What chance have I got to be heard, and heard justly, in a country of my nativity, in a country that I call home? Where does this leave me?
Pure madness by these crooks from the under 5 party. Please save your money and focus on productive things. The courts will never install you as president of Zambia bo HH. Seven provinces out ten rejected you and want to use the courts to get to plot 1. Shame on you with your GBV fella. The lawyers are busy milking you and by the time you will wake up all your cows will be swallowed by the legal fees.
@kash,
Do you even know why it is in our Country’s best interest to have fair justice and the rule of law? From your comment, looks like you completely missed the point and you are in over your head on this one.
All those dunderafts in so called PF cadres one day will leave the country and go bad to their own. These PF are foreigners from Tanzania, Burundi and Congo. One day Zambia shall be free.
You can do what you can to block the system but God is God and He shall fight for HH and GBM and if not someone shall resurrect from Zambia Army and arrest the law breakers.
Arrest Lungu and Zambia will go back to being normal…!!
Lungu and his band of thieves are really afraid of what the nation will hear.
If lungu won what is the fear in hearing this petition ? All this dodging shows there is something to hide.
They two are entertainers please help them get into movie industry. Zambia has got talent. GB and HH can’t wait to watch you sue God.
Meimatungu,
Can you please understand these simple facts: 6.5 of the 10 provinces supported ECL; only 3.5 of the 10 provinces supported HH. For a presumably highly intelligent person like you, is this too difficult to grasp? If HH was given the presidency on the basis of Southern, North-western, Western, and part of Central provinces only, how was he going to manage to gain legitimacy and acceptance from the rest of the provinces, that include the most cosmopolitan ones like Lusaka and the Copperbelt, with the largest populations?
@Spaka, no one is scared of hearing the under 5 party petition. You had 14 days as per our constitution to present your evidence before the Concourt but wasted your time with amendments of your petition. Blame yourselves and the incompetence of your lawyers.
Bwana , theives are afraid of the truth. Lungu and his stealing wants hide behind the constitution when it suits him.
Just let the people hear what evidence HH has, why are you hiding behind the consitution, the same consitution which said lungu should have given up power to the speaker , the same consitution that states the winner is 50+1 while lungu got less then 50% of the vote.
If lungu genuinely won and was intrested in legitmousy he should let the people hear that petition.
Today you insult courts and the following day you want the same courts to hear your case. If I were HH I would take a trip to Hawaii, have a rest and some reflection. It’s a pity lawyers will never advise you to drop a case because that would plug the cash flow.
@Spaka, why is difficult for you to understand that the court has no power to install anyone as a president? Only ECZ has such power. Keep on wasting time and by the time you will conclude your court case we will be preparing for the next election. Please go to the convention and pick new leaders. The current one can’t win you presidency.
Is this the contribution HH and GBM will till 2021 to mother Zambia? Please HH and GBM, muleimwenamo sometimes
Those who believe that Lungu genuinely won this election why don’t they convince Lungu to prove this in a Court of Law? The only reason why Lungu is blocking the Petition is because he knows that the Petitioners have water evidence showing Lungu lost the Election outright and in fact did not even meet the 50%+ 1 threshold. Until Lungu proves that he cleanly,fairly and openly won this Election he will remain illegitimate. Most Zambians believe that HH won this Election and should be in State House instead of Lungu. Until this Petition is heard and disposed off Lungu will be haunted for committing electoral fraud and usurping power. Luo and Mwanakatwe have been heard by the High Court why cant the Courts hear HH and GBM? Jammeh of Gambia after initially conceding defeat to Adama Harrow has…
The thing about rights is we all have them and have to respect others have them too. Those who trample on the rights of others are those who feel their rights are more important than that of others. Which category do you fit in to? Only you know or you tell us when you blog and spit at another thinking you are MORE right. LOL. If one goes to court to ask the court to determine then the court is supposed to give a fair judgment and hear both views. Denying either side chance to be heard is anti-justice.
Aren’t some of these actions mere waste of time let alone the dough?
Comment:Hakainde Hichilema and his Deputy ….. #has reported,grammar Kikikikiki…