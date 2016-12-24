Recalled Diplomats have until Jan.31st to return passport, stop using diplomat (CD) number plates



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given all recalled diplomats up to end of January 2017 to surrender their diplomatic passports and stop using foreign diplomatic (CD) number plates on their vehicles.

The recalled diplomats are required to obtained Zambian number plates within a period of six months after their return in Zambia and to surrender their diplomatic passports to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

But Ministry Spokesperson Dorcas Chileshe said the Ministry has noted with concern that the continued use of foreign CD number plates by recalled diplomats who have been in the country for more than six months since their return from the foreign service, thereby committing an offence of evading payment of road tax.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba recently cautioned all recalled Zambian diplomats against the continued use of CD number plates and diplomatic passports following their recall from foreign service.”

“Following this directive, the Ministry has given recalled diplomats 31st January 2017 to surrender CD number plates and ensure that they obtain Zambian number plates. This applies to diplomatic number plates as well,” Ms Chileshe said.