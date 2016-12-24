Recalled Diplomats have until Jan.31st to return passport, stop using diplomat (CD) number plates

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given all recalled diplomats up to end of January 2017 to surrender their diplomatic passports and stop using foreign diplomatic (CD) number plates on their vehicles.
The recalled diplomats are required to obtained Zambian number plates within a period of six months after their return in Zambia and to surrender their diplomatic passports to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
But Ministry Spokesperson Dorcas Chileshe said the Ministry has noted with concern that the continued use of foreign CD number plates by recalled diplomats who have been in the country for more than six months since their return from the foreign service, thereby committing an offence of evading payment of road tax.
“The Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba recently cautioned all recalled Zambian diplomats against the continued use of CD number plates and diplomatic passports following their recall from foreign service.”
“Following this directive, the Ministry has given recalled diplomats 31st January 2017 to surrender CD number plates and ensure that they obtain Zambian number plates. This applies to diplomatic number plates as well,” Ms Chileshe said.
it seems there is no order in your ministry Mr minister
remember Nevers Mumba who wanted to cling on to the veep passport YEAR AFTER BEING FIRED
So they came back to Zambia with the vehicles they were using abroad, that were registered abroad and are using foreign number plates at home. How can someone evade Tax with a foreign number plate? What a dull spokesperson
You must be ignorant instead. If they come back to Zambia they are supposed to pay Import duty, except for one allowed duty free. Remember cars can sometimes be cleared inland and not at the border. However, I dont see how a car with a diplomatic reg should not pay road tax.
They evade taxes by not buying road tax
BUT WHAT IS GEORGE MUBANGA AND ILYASHI LAY PANO ISONDE DOING IN SWEDEN?? IT SIMPLY PORTRAYS THE LEVEL OF MEDIOCRE REPRESENTATION OF PF GOVT EVEN ABROAD. LET’S PLEASE TRY TO CONCEAL OUR MEDIOCRITY FROM THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY..
This type of mediocrity is shaming to Zambia. This is not news worthy to the general public for simple reasons:
1- Foreign Afffairs know these people personally how they were appointed and where they were posted.
2- Despite the incompetency exibited by Harry Kalaba, Zambia foreign affairs has standing orders regarding recalled diplomats. His failure to implement these orders should not be seen in the media that he is a hard talking working minister. He is a failure refering to Lungu as the chief diplomat. Kalaba is not fit for the purpose.
This is what happens when you appoint PF cadres from Katondo street as diplomats…there is absolute shambles under the so called leadership of Lazy Bum Edgar.