TIZ saddened by Labour Minister’s call to arrest a whistle blower in the Horse Shoe saga

Transparency International Zambia is saddened that Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko has called for the arrest of the whistle blower Mika Mwambazi for allegedly ‘alarming the nation’.

TIZ says as an organization that believes in protection of whistle blowers, it strives to promote adherence to the provisions of the Public Disclosure Act.

TIZ Information Officer Charles Chulu said as such, the organisation feels that the Minister acted in bad faith to disclose personal information of a whistle blower whose identity is supposed to be protected under this Act.

“It is unfortunate that such remarks are coming from a Parliamentarian and a former unionist who is a law maker and understands its provision and the penalties that come with disclosing a whistle blower who is entitled to make a protected disclosure,”

Mr Chulu said Mrs Nonde Simukoko’s actions are a clear deterrent to would be whistle blowers who may have important information relating labour and other issues.

“Such people may now opt to remain silent for fear of being victimized. We also find it interesting that her statement is at variance with the report from the Human Rights Commission. Being a former unionist, the best the minister could have done is to end at dispelling what she called as a false alarm and not calling for the arrest of a whistle blower,” he said.

“Otherwise the actions taken by the labour minister is a reprisal for an aggrieved person who made a protected disclosure and we believe that this is a case which can possibly land her in the courts of law for acting against clear provisions of the law.”

Mr Chulu has since urged the Minister and other such elected public office holders to take due diligence and read the laws they enact in parliament.

“We further urge them to act in the interest of the Zambians who gave them the mandate to govern,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Government has cautioned Horse Shoe Restaurant workers in Lusaka against playing ‘double-standards’ on matters pertaining to their conditions of service.

Labour and Social Security Minister Joyce Nonde-Simukoko has also urged the Human Rights Commission (HRC) to avail the Government with its findings on an independent investigation it conducted into the alleged abuse of workers at the restaurant.

Ms Nonde-Simukoko said the workers at the firm were seemingly insincere about their plight despite numerous efforts by the Government to ensure that their welfare was improved.

“Before I met the workers this week, both the labour inspector and commissioner had conducted separate visits to the restaurant and established that the allegations leveled against management were false.

“It is surprising that the same workers who told me that the working environment was conducive are still complaining that their conditions of service are inhumane and Government is negligent,” she said in an interview yesterday.

Ms Nonde-Simukoko was reacting to reports alleging that she had taken the side of Horse Shoe management over that of the workers as working conditions were still inhumane.

Management at the restaurant allegedly pays workers meagre salaries and purportedly uses unpalatable language on the employees.

Ms Nonde-Simukoko said the HRC could engage the ministry over its findings into the perceived plight of the workers at the restaurant.

“We would really appreciate if HRC helped us with those findings so that we act but if the workers are being insincere, that is at their own peril because they could lose jobs if we close down that place,” the Minister warned.