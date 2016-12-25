Labour Minister to complain to the President about HRC’s handling of Horse Shoe Restaurant Saga

THE Human Rights Commission was wrong in issuing a statement on social media over the racism claims at the Horse Shoe Restaurant when they could have brought it to the attention of the Ministry of Labour, and will, therefore, complain to the President over the matter, Labour and Social Security Minister Joyce Simukoko has said.
The Minister said there was need for the department to submit the report to the Ministry of Labour since they were both government entities.
“I can’t be so stupid to interview the workers in the presence of their employers. I was a labour leader for a long time and have handled such cases before,” she said.
She said the Ministry of Labour has been crowned as being corrupt a status that is not good and would make people lose confidence and trust in the institution, adding that while the Human Rights Commission targeted on the rights of workers the Ministry of Labour was investigating racism claims.
“I went there and spoke to the workers individually and the only complaints I got from them were over delayed payments of overtime, being over charged when they break utensils and the lack of a labour movement. There was nothing related to racism that the workers reported,” she said.
She refuted claims that she interviewed the workers in the presence of their employers.
Mrs Simukoko said the owners of the Horse Shoe Restaurant were Zambians from the Northern Province and wondered the basis of the accusations that they were foreigners.
“The owners of that restaurant are coloured’s from the Northern Province, so how can they be racists when they are not whites themselves. They have suffered injustice,” she said.
She advised people to ensure that they have their facts right before making accusations.
Would I be wrong to label Joyce as a “Nasty Woman”?
She is a very dull woman…she will go to complain to her boss about HRC so he dpes what? Really laughable that we have such daft empty tins on GRZ payroll.
What am idyot! So coloureds cannot be racist? What is so difficult about analysing issues instead of kneejerk conclusions by this minister? By definition, to be a labour leader means she cannot have been a manager. No wonder her lack of management experience shows in her shrillness in her reactions.
Nonde is really a sh.it ar.sewhore with no brains! Anyway what can you expect from a failed trade unionist. Does Nonde think racism is good when it is practised by Zambians. This is kind of such mediocre people PF can appoint to be ministers – what a shame!! This woman is so DULL and in fact below the ministerial material – the most incompetent Grandmother in the World!! There is plenty of Racism at that Horseshoe fu.c.khouse! People should just start “boycotting” that sh.it of a restaurant
Racism is an evil thing whether it is Mwanakatwe or those Bemba coloureds practising it! Joyce Node is on very, very cheap Drugs and cant think any more. Instead of helping Lungu to run the country, she is even piling more problems for Edward Lungu who has no clue on Labour issues.
Joyce Monde is a disgrace of the highest order! Most zambian coloureds are big racist. Them coming from northern province doesn’t erase their absive language.
By the way Joyce, you took this issue to social media ordering people to be arrested and now that the tables have turned,, you turn into a cry baby, you want report to dad!!!!
What is this term “Coloured”…go to US or Europe and call a mixed race person that term and everyone will think you have mental issues!!
The minister is making conclusions too quick on this matter.
The minister must understand that it becomes very embarrassing to defend something only to discover that you are in the wrong.
The minister should take time and allow for more information and investigations.
The manner in which she is handling the matter might raise suspicion in the public opinion.
She is not the spokes person for the company involved, and exerting such energy to be the defence plays a very bad song in the ears of the public.
No no no Joyce its us who should complain about you to the president!
Have you no shame?!
Is this the quality of Ministers we have now? Complaining to the president? why is this lady so defensive of that resturant or what ever they call it.Now she wants to fight the HRC. shame. The fact here is that she has been caught pants down. She was defending foreigners who are abusing Zambians. Shame.
We ve heard both of you bwana minister, We will make our own conclusions. Let the president be cautious on this one, otherwise we will make second round of conclusions…
I can’t trust this woman.
And she still does not get it…And still Lazy Lungu hesitates to sack her!!
For Some reason, I believe her. Zambians are not good at reading and analyzing things before they comment. We like taking the smoking and leaving the fire. Also I don’t think that HRC did discover any racism. So she is right, and HRC being an arm of Government should have made the finding know to her first before going public. I think HRC broke protocol.
The Only thing I condemn her is to call for the arrest of a whistle blower and I think she needs to humble herself and apologize for that, but being a NASTY WOMAN, I doubt she would.
Labour ministry have all along failed Zambians. Zambians have not been protected in such issues either from Coloureds(who regard themselves as whites) and some Chinese. I have worked for Chinese owned Mines in Chambishi, no reaction comes from Labour office pertaining to all sorts of complaints we raise. So its very easy for someone from afar to conclude that the Minister is on the side of the Horseshoe owners.
By their nature, purpose, and intent, commissions area dvocates for the general public. They are not an extension of the government. Commissions don’t report to the president. They are autonomous bodies. So, they didn’t break protol.
Honourable, were you right to take the issue on media as well? Was that the rightful thing to do as a Minister? OK, Have the same comments from Max Chongo who did an investigation the way HR Commission did. People only come to have confidence in an institution when they see how they perform publicly. Don’t justify your wrongdoing.
The woman is right no doubt about it. I fail to understand why Zambians complain about labour matters yet, they know they are the most laziest. If that DONKEY shoes Restaurant shuts down, again the same Zambians will complain of loss of jobs.
Ba Joyce, ignore about complaining to your so-called boss, you’re older and wiser, your ‘boss’ is an under 5, won’t even know what to say/do apart from frustrating your job even more.
@ Nkope ShinyengWa:
What a sh.it Ar.sol you are too – just like Joyce Nyengwa Nonde! Racism cannot be justified in anyway even if Zambians were allegedly as “lazy as you portray them in your dim imaginary world”, which is not true of course. People who think with ar.ses like you have no place on this planet!! Mother fu.cker!
The minister was the first to go to the media and now she is complaining?
The Mast
PF cadre Max condemns Nonde for ordering arrest of
whistleblower over HorseShoe racism allegations
By Chongo Chisha
PF cadre Maxwell Chongu has called on labour minister Joyce Nonde to fire her ministry officials for misinforming her over reports of racism surrounding the HorseShoe Restaurant than ordering the arrest of a whistleblower.
Chongu wondered why Nonde ordered the arrest of Mika Mwambazi, a whistleblower, for raising alarm over the injustices that management at the HorseShoe allegedly practiced without getting her side of the story.
In a posting on his Facebook page, Chongu recounted how managers at the restaurant admitted ill-treating employees when he visited the place to carry out his own investigations.
“The honourable Minister of Labour, Joyce Nonde…
She also went to the media.
Nondo is disgrace to the PF administration and should be sacked.
Beyond disagrace! Actually, HRC should be the one reporting to the President not her, for her pre-emptive strike of issuing her statement when there was an on-going investigation by the HRC. As usual with the Unionist mentality, she rushed, investigated while having “a horseshoe meal” and after ukwikuta, issues a statement.
Whats the problem here? Is it that what was contained in the HRC report not true or that it was circulated to the media. If the later is true then its the issue of a kettle calling the other black. Actually its her who should be condemned for issuing a statement just after an investigation. The normal way was for her to go back to her office and go through both submissions and come up with one clear report, than just shouting ati, “there is no racism and ba polisi arrest the whistleblower.” May be she overstayed mu union that her management skills have “Usained” her or she has never had any. We need to check the health status of her baby union, it could also be damaged goods.
Circus kafulumende! No style and no quality! Zambia is in real danger with the current caliber of the governance system. Indeed we walk in the shadow of DRC! Anything can happen. Be ready for any eventuality!
Prptocol is not necessary when you know that the next office can not trusted. Ba (minister) which right thinking zambian do you think has hope this ministry when it has failed zambians year in year out. Your tutor shamenda has left a contaminated legacy. Your Excellency ecl,we seek your corrective hand coz ba minister kuwayayafye
If these so called coloureds were not racists, they would have called their Restaurant “Ukulu Kwa Luo”, not Horse Shoe fimo fimo. But the tantrum too of reporting to the president is very childish, is this surely what we should be expecting from the whole entire minister?
Unbelievable!
PF Ministers circus after circus. Who will save us since opposition put in government will be the same. A minister goes to interview workers and they say there is no racism and she believes. What if the workers were paid by the owners, such things require a tactical approach madam. You should have interviewed the workers at a secret location without even the owners knowing then you were going to extract the truth
Spot on …its utter confusion everywhere and when you look to the opposition they are busy debating about selfish interest of allowances and busy in the courtrooms!!
I have been a regular patron at this restaurant even before change of ownership and name from Polo Grill to the Horse Shoe restaurant. To date, I haven’t experienced any type of racism, other than occasional complaints of slow service from the workers. I also know that the new owners are Zambian coloureds from Northern or Muchinga province from the Matumbo area I gather. I am also reliably informed that one of the patriarchs in this coloured family is a Bemba sub-chief. So, I am just wondering whether those calling the owners foreigners who must be deported know what they are talking about. It’s not good to jump to conclusions without thoroughly investigating a situation.
@Stringer:
Those coloured may not have to be deported BUT it doesnt mean that they should get away with Racism – it is really a terrible evill even when it is a BLACK Ar.sol like you or Mwanakatwe practising it! Mother fuc.ker you!!
Comment:does it mean that HRC is not an independent body.so what does she want the president to do to HRC .shallow minds exhibit by the minister
All former labour leaders not fit for purpose in any government, Nonde is not exceptional and Horse Shoe saga proves it all.
But this alligator we now have called Joyce Ch.nio Nonde is the worst! She must be a pus.sey punked Grandmother!!
kikiki cry baby panty… crying to a useless president. Meanwhile please vote nez as best blogger. this is the year of change. HH is leading as best politician of year while lungu trailing behind by many votes. so one wonders how lungu won these elections kikiki same thing with mushota, she is leading as most irritating blogger and yet earlier yesterday she was leading as best blogger.. so how was that possible? we put an end to that by dealing with her vote tampering and now the votes are back to normal.
Chishimba Kambwili CAN be a far much better Labour Minister – even with all his weaknesses, he always has a heart for the poor Zambians UNLIKE this Dinosaur called Joyce Smellyar.se Nonde!!
Some of you have memories of small ants, that BUFFOON CK was was first appointed Minister of Foreign affairs where he caused so many diplomatic incidences…then moved to Ministry of Labour where he caused more confusion with Chinese Investors, then Ministry of Sports and then again Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services.
@Jay Jay: You are just like a thick piece of sh.it that wont go no matter how many times you flush!! You don’t even have even common sense no wonder you are commenting on things that you don’t even understand!
When CK was Labour Minister, he stood up for fair pay and treatment for Zambian workers! This irked Chinese Infesters (NOT Investors) – what was wrong with that to you dear pr.ikhead? Are you happy with the way Zambians are being mistreated by those Foreigners in collusion with fake Bemba coloureds at Horse Shoe??
Anyway, you are just a Toilet cleaner in the USA and can never understand simple issues!! Best you concentrate on cleaning Toilets and sweeping roads in the US which is what you do best!!
Thank you very much for your intelligent response and enjoy your day or whatever you do on this day!!
I am now going back to clean the toilets!!
Comment: I highly recommend tangible remedial measures to be hastily taken before we hear of job losses at Horse Shoe restaurant some of these restaurateurs are extremely myopic such that they can’t even fathom how dignified it is to have a health working environment. Speaking on behalf of the government I would like to state categorically that we will not entertain ministers who are media thirsty/hungry such that they feed them with every crumbs that falls off. As government we further reiterate our endless zeal to deal with labour issues/matters with the utmost seriousness. In this vein the management and workers at the named restaurant should not despair as we are closely working with stake holders so that the issue doesn’t spiral into an industrial catastrophe but an amicable…
Thank God for social media. In the old days people like Nonde were going to make sure this human rights report doesn’t see the light of day
What is this Christmas thing? If God wanted us to celebrate Christmas, he could have put it in the bible. He is a very clear God. You just come up with your imaginations and call it Christmas. Stop it now. I went to Church today to worship him and not for this non existent Christmas thing
next please!
Imwe sure, the way the devil has mislead people for centuries. Ati Christmas. There is only one constitutional, one guide only. Every thing is in there. And that’s the bible, What to do and not what to do. So where do you get this Christmas thing? And the majority of the same celebrations are all devlish
This Minister is immature and inexperienced and does not know protocol. The Minister should not have threatened to report the matter to the President publicly. No protocol and no diplomacy. The Minister was appointed to run the Ministry with a clear mandate to run the Ministry and she is asking Lungu to do her job. Maybe a bit of training and induction would have been useful. If u don’t ask u don’t get. Perhaps the PS and other bureaucrats in the Ministry could help her out so that she can reduce the bungling.
The problem we have in Zambia especially under Sata and PF is that Deputy PS and PS are handpicked by the likes of SG Davis Chama from a pool of dull cadres. So you have dull cadres advising the dull ministers, its like in State House where Lazy Lungu has surrounded himself with drinking buddies…surely what good can come out o that?
@Jay Jay: Showing your total ignorance everywhere by making meaningless comments wont make you an intellectual. You were born a Chikopo and will die a Kakopo. Next time you will be commenting about your Ar.se!! Mother fu.cker!
Thank you very much for your contribution and enjoy your day!!
..iye this woman sure….how stup1d does she take Zambians to be??…the management complained thru her and she made a date thru management to visit the place to investigate…how stup1d would the management be not to call a meeting with all da workers warning them about what they say to her prior to her going there…
….its a known fact that coloureds in most part of southern Africa.. Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa … do not consider themselves as blacks…what is she ‘telling’…..???…ECJ please drop her
…meant to write ECL but someone has insisted that even ECJ was correct…he has several public initials…didn’t know…
I don’t have all the facts but based on what I have read thus far, it sounds like the labour minister is being irrational and using impulse in handling the issue at hand. Even if the HRC handed over a report to her, she had already made up her mind about the whistleblower being arrested. If she knew HRC was conducting investigations why did she rush to the media herself, thus pre-empting the HRC report? And I thought HRC was independent; and if they found human rights issues, I thought the right ministry to report to would have been the legal and justice ministry. I used to admire Joyce Nonde at some stage but ever since she turned politician, her reputation has gone to the dogs and this issue is chewing whatever was left of it.
And whether it’s racism or human rights violations or…
I totally agree with you Maverick…. Uneducated ar.sewhores like Nonde are the ones ruling the intellectuals! With that mediocre Union Mentality in a Large and Serious Ministry, Zambians are in maningi trouble for the next 4.5 years.
These are people who are supposed to help Lungu to run the country but OMG look at the things which they do – clearly Zambia is going no where!!
chilyata so to you cretins like kambwili are educated and men of integrity? kikiki uli chi lugarr iwe
Ati i personally interviewed the workers??? is that your job in the first place? Your presence there actually compromised the whole issue …. If Lungu has some brains, let him sack her ASAP. But i doubt that …
…And whether it’s racism or human rights violations or labour issues, the vices are still wrong and they deserve to be condemned by a labour minister who is on the side of employees. And why is she working overtime defending this restaurant?
By the way for the record, so called ‘coloureds’ think they are ‘whites’ in Zambia, especially if they have money; same as Indians. It’s only when you go to predominantly white country that you discover they are actually treated as ‘blacks’. Just read Mandela’s bio to get the perspective. And when I was growing up, we had a ‘coloured’ family between Kalabo and Mongu called ‘George Maxwell’; and I don’t know if they regarded themselves as ‘whites’ but we the local populace certainly treated them as if they were, i.e. with…
…i.e. heedfull and eith more respect than fellow indigenous Zambians. So there!
Only in Zambia people celebrate when they are called coloureds…Guys we are 2016 soon to be in 2017..Smh!
Would she complain if i labelled her as dull person? and why would she complain for standing out as the most dull person so far in cabinet?
The while entire cabinet minister ukusabaila utuma tantrum sure kwati kaiche! Ala uli ne cin.yo mu kanwa we namayo iwe, shibwelela kuli Simukoko akaye kuvoviza, uli ne cin.yo mu kanwa sure iwe.
You can really see how little read Joyce is because if she was even just a little exposed, she would not identify anyone especially a person of colour by the colour of their skin. And this is why;
‘I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
MLK Jr
But then, its like expecting Dora to knoe the meaning of “NULLITY”
It looks like even Lungu has given up on her! He has been left hanging to dry – no word of support from the Head of State!
Lungu is not even defending her so in effect, he is even watching Nonde being lynched with glee. In mature democracies, the main Opposition Party would have been baying for her scalp. Is there any opposition party in Zambia and what is their Job then? Where is Kakoma? Is UPND there only for boycotting public events and petitions? Workers are being sacrificed by a minister bent on protecting the Bemba coloureds and the Opposition remains mute – how odd!! This is the time to score points you Opposition fo.ols!!
chilyata just vote nez as best blogger. stop wasting time on failures like lungu and nonde
@NEZ: Yes bro – I have already voted for you! All the best….you are on course.
She needs a d*ck.
Why complain to Lungu? Is Lungu the law? Is that why even police and other law enforcement agencies wait to be directed by Lungu before acting? Bushe mwe bena Zambia mukashibuka lilali? You had an opportunity to elect a professional UPND govt, but you opted for drunkards and unbelievably stup!d, mad people to govern you. Now you are reaping what you sowed. Please wake up!!!!
The minister leaves much to be desired. She is not fit for the job. Why should she add more problems to the endless list which the president has?
Today is dangerous because the media can create any story against you. Joyce is a victim.
I would like to believe that HRC had its terms of reference when investigating the ‘Horse Shoe’ issue and further that it has a clear enough mandate of its role in society. Would the honorable Minister have preferred that it concurs with her findings….. Learn from this honorable Minister and address issues professionally. At the very least there should have been a comprehensive report… HRC provided one, you on the other hand preferred to issue a ‘personal’ statement…
Clearly Joyce Nonde is not fit for the job, how does she entangle her miserable self in this and busy defending the horse shoe restaurant? It’s a shame, only in Zed do we see this trash happening and it’s business as usual.
Yaba what an embarrassment, report to the President? Your handling of the matter when it brike was wrong too. If HRC are wrong so are you minister. So who should report who? You mean now you neef presidential protection? Please dont drag our beloved and good president into your fac K ups! If you have to resign do.so.
Wasnt the first compalaint to the HRC so how she come into it? Just as bad as Linda Kasonde!