It will be irresponsible for government to increase salaries for the current bloated civil service-Andyford Band

IT will be irresponsible for the government to increase salaries for the current bloated civil service which consumes almost 60 per cent of national budget at the expense of a productive private sector.
People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) Andyford Banda says increasing salaries for civil servants in 2017 would not be justifiable because there is no provision in next year’s budget.
Mr Banda added that apart from that, there has been a controversial conditionality by lending institutions such as the IMF and World Bank to only support productive sectors as opposed to consumption areas including the civil service or the nation to secure loans.
Mr Banda called on the civil servants to continue discharging their duties diligently and to understand that Government was in a tight corner financially.
He pointed out in an interview with Daily Nation that Government could not promise the civil servants increments from resources it did not have.
Mr Banda said that Government had been honest enough that it did not have money in its coffers and that all stakeholders should understand that fact.
“At the moment it is justified that Government will not increase salaries for civil servants because there is no money. They definitely can’t promise what they do not have. Let’s give them chance to raise money so that when they promise to increase, it comes to pass” he said. Mr Banda said that Government should step up its efforts of recovering the economy because that was the only way that civil servants would expect salary increments.
He advised Government to continue with the austerity measures it was taking and fiscal discipline to ensure that the economy stabilised as quickly as possible.
And Mr Banda also said that it was important for Government when it was in a position to speed up its efforts of ensuring that civil servants’ salaries were increased in good time.
He explained that motivated civil servants were important for any country to see meaningful development. Mr Banda said that well-paid civil servants executed their duties diligently compared to those who were under paid and disgruntled.
And you expect civil servants to vote for you? I wonder if you can have my vote. The government has no money but some one is moving up and down.
It is sad and unfortunate for civil servants to continue executing their duties basing on an old and meagre salary even when Major commodities are still expensive. Government needs to be advised rightly. Andyford Banda’s speaking was not sympathetic on the part of government but betrayal. We should be realistic and not pretentious if we want our government to work with a motivated labour force.wilaisunkila pa kakonde Kobe,Banda. Leka ubuteko bucite ifyo bwingacita bwafwe abantu.Natasha.
Andyford Banda is very drunk. Forget him. PF Presidents and ministers have been increasing theirs every so often
Comment:aandyson banda you are stupid indeed. the most foodstuffs price is up and comodities thy price in up.
I agree with my brother but referring to the civil service as un productive is a misplaced statement. I guess you were educated in a government school like most of us and we products of the teachers that taught us, can you surely say the civil service is unproductive ,retract your statement .if you didn’t those people under difficult conditions
Comment: I now understand what one of my monkey cousins from Northern province told me told me but before I divulge more on that let me say that Andyford Banda should in the next election change his name to Sandyford Banda, we shall see if he will even manage to beat Gen. Miyanda. The man is a political novice whose presence on the political arena leaves much to be desired had it been not for the application of the alphabetical order on the ballot paper the man would have gotten zero votes in most constituencies thanks to most illiterate voters who erroneously voted for him. Its high time opposition political parties learn to provide credible checks and balances to government in power. He should take keen interest to follow Peter Sinkamba who has been so formidable in providing checks…
Can’t we have someone to correct the situation? Surely employing a driver where there is no vehicle. This driver receives salaries every month end. One office two office orderies
Bit him up. No sympathy
Iwe Ch..k..la Andyford Banda! Finshi Ulelanda?
Pantu imwe mulelya bwino you don’t care about others.The government has money for the President and the all entourage to travel abroad all the time but no money for poor civil servants. We miss Sata he was a President for the poor. May his soul rest in peace,