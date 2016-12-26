I’ll crush those undermining president Lungu’s vision on the Copperbelt-Lusambo

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has sounded a stern warning to all those undermining President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s vision.
Mr Lusambo said he is fully aware that some people in the province are determined to frustrate the implementation of President Lungu’s vision to develop the province.
He said he will not sit idle and watch some people frustrate President Lungu’s vision in the province.
Mr Lusambo said President Lungu has a clear vision of taking development to all parts of the country hence the need to give him full backing.
He was speaking Saturday afternoon when he flagged off the street cleaning exercise in the Ndola Central Business District as part of the Keep Zambia Clean programme.
Mr Lusambo, accompanied by Provincial Permanent Secretary Reverand Howard Sikwela, Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga and Ndola District Commissioner Cannon George Chisulo and other officials cleaned Chisokone avenue, one of the busiest streets in the city centre.
The exercise is an initiative of the Ndola Street Vendors and Marketeers Association who have now started cleaning the streets where they trade from.
The Provincial Minister also took part in a tree planting exercise in the city centre.
Mr Lusambo commended the Ndola Street Vendors and Marketeers Association for the initiative saying Government is also eager to work with people with progressive ideas.
“We are happy when we see people taking it upon themselves to work with Government. My office, the office of the P.S and the DC’s office are always open for people with developmental ideas, please come forward and together, let us build this great province,” Mr Lusambo said.
He added, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness. The rainy season is here so we have to keep our surroundings clean, including our trading areas if we are to avoid Cholera and other waterborne diseases.”
PF politics at play. This man needs to learn from kambwili that been a bootlicker always ends in you been booted away. Kambwili was and continues to be lungu’s boot licker even after lungu has embarrassingly fired him through social media kikiki. Wake up lusambo and just do waht you is stated in your job description. Anyone appointed can be easily disappointed. meanwhile vote nez as best blogger 2016
NEZ
Chief strategist of the UPND
Incoming best blogger 2016
Another Kaponya – that’s street language.
This is one of the biggest political problems we have in Africa kowtowing!
These are the people that perpetuate dictators. Democracy is about people having diverse views. If you say you will bash anyone opposing lungu the will of the people will end up crushing you.
Learn from history kamalondo and nsululaka who by the way lived in the very house you ocupy were once annoyingly talkative!
Lusambo is the new Kambwili!
@ NEZ, I was able to vote like 3x on the LT ‘elections’… what’s going on? These elections are worse than Zambian presidential elections with no safeguards to detect the same IP address or MAC address has been used to vote already. 🙁
Bowman how can you crush people undermining no vision….where is this vision? Is it a secret?
The problem is not you Lusambo its your language. Surely you can take a pig ? to a mansion it will forever soil itself. This is reminiscent of the MMD true blue with those infamous blue work suits. Those who sow to violence will beget violence.
@3 ine wine
He must be a street guy – a Kaponya. His language shows.
Very bad language from the Minster himself.
He is no different to those chaps on Facebook Max Chongo and his UPND counterpart..the only difference is a shirt and tie.
Whether bad or kaponya the fact is that cleanliness is ongoing,particularly lusambo is doing it,he’s not my funny but I appreciate were good is done.
You have just joined us and you want to crush us. We know you are trying to safeguard your job, but such language doesn’t build iwe mwisa.
So you are one of those frustrating developmental programs. You will be crushed. Pf is not a tribal or regional party where some clowns feels they are more important than new members. You quickly need to differentiate a national party pf from other regional and tribal parties.
What method is Lusambo going to use to crush people like Kambwili who opposed the President’s directives at a recent meeting where the PF SG was even present? Incidentally, this MMD die hard absented himself from that meeting. Surely he was scared of facing the bull frog head on. Bowman, this is not MMD where you used to issue empty threats. You are now in PF, these guys mean business. They will sort you out, so tread very carefully.
The drunkard is undermining himself for being visionless and brainless. Just make your statement clear that you are firing this blank bullet on Chishimba Kambwili.
Sir, try to mastermind, but not to crush, those whom you say are undermining president Lungu’s vision on the Copperbelt. Try using your brain for once, not your fists and blows. Don’t crush – THINK.
Undermining Edgar Wrungus drunkardness would have beedn a better term.
Been
He sounds bitter and frustrated already. It’s too early in the game. You ain’t seen nothing yet.
How people are able to leave rubbish like that is without belief. The chisokone shops will remain the same for the next 50 years. The corridors have pot holes while politicians and civic leaders misuse resources on overseas trips and rushing people to South Africa to come back in caskets. Zambia is more dirty because PF legalised street vending. So for as long as street vending is allowed, the keep Zambia clean will continue to be keep Zambia dirty.
That’s so true. PF reversed all the achievement that LPM made
Who can you crush ,you failed to crush HH and GBM who you accused of trying to murder you. Mr president close your ears to these boys who are trying to show that they working by just yapping yapping. We tired !actions speaks louder than words.
You are very stupid,were you there when we were suffering with the late president on forming the party? You minions your days are numbered with your drunkard president. Lungu has sold PF to Rupiah Banda. Let us wait and see what happens next. Matubvi!
Rather than possing for photos in a wrong place at the working hours, you Lusambo needed to abide by the job description of the office you bear. True development should be educating the minds of street vendors to go back to the designated market places and free the streets of unnecessary garbage. The pavements are also pathetic, the City COuncil should have repaired them first before letting you goi there to take photos during office hours
I concur beyond any doubt. But look at it this way, when someone is scared of his office which requires strategic thinking, do you think he will stay in there? My answer is No! he would rather do work which doesn’t need any brains at all. That’s Lazy Lungu’s team. Elo Lusambo go ahead and crush them! Your new found party is the same one which crushed your old self at Soweto Market where as a MMD Die Hard, you were made to cry and beg for your life. Remember those words, Ati landa ati Ba Sata eba President, and you responded whilst sobbing, “Ba Sata eba President.” Say sorry, and you responded, “I am sorry and will never do it again.” Haha Life is Good, hey! Lusambo ba minister, crush them and actually start with your City Market torturers
This chap Lusambo is doing the CLENING and sweeping job that he is best suited and qualified to do. He is not ministerial material which is why Lungu appointed him – Lungu wanted a “thug, a yes man” in that job.
Lusambo is a mercenary in PF and has not yet been elected to a leadership position in PF and yet he is threatening old and loyal PF members. All becoz of Lungu/RB scheme of arrangement. In any organisation Loyalty is recognised and yet in PF new MMD members are marginalised in their own Party. We can’t accept this and we must stop this nosense. We insist that we need an Elective Convention in 2017. The days of the Panga Family are gone.
This is how people fail to work. You are given a job which you don’t deserve in the first place.Then instead of concentrating on the job, you start issuing threats.The president wants people to work not to bootlick him, he is a clever man
What vision?We are a perishing nation because the man himself told us he has no vision