Kambwili says President Lungu’s emphasis on diversifying the economy must be taken seriously

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says President Edgar Lungu’s emphasis of diversifying the economy must be taken seriously .

Speaking when he donated over 150 bags of fertilizer to his constituency in Luanshya, Dr. Kambwili urged Zambians to embrace the President’s call and begin to take agriculture as a business rather than a past time.

He said the donation of fertiliser is meant to enhace the agriculture sector in his constituency.

Dr. Kambwili said the distribution of seeds and fertilizer is one way of encouraging the community in his constituency to start practicing farming.

Dr. Kambwili who is also PF chairperson for sports is happy with efforts being made by small scale farmers in 14 cooperatives created since 2007 who have ventured in pig , chicken rearing and farming to continue .

And Dr. Kambwili has called for serious and dedicated investors in the mining sector.

He said mines must be handed over to proper investors who have the interests of Zambians at heart and the desire to help boost the economy.

And President Edgar Lungu has donated 250 thousand Kwacha towards the construction of the shelter at Chisokone market in Kitwe.

Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, who handed over the money to Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme in Kitwe, said the head of state wanted to see the shelter complete in two weeks.

Mr Sikazwe said President Lungu has further directed the Kitwe City Council to contribute the remaining 157 thousand Kwacha needed to finish the shelter.

He said the head of state has instructed the local authority to utilise the money it collects from marketeers at Chisokone market for the works.

Meanwhile, Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kangombe says council engineers will be on-site tomorrow to commence the works.

Mr Kangombe added that the structure is expected to be completed on schedule as directed by President Lungu.

And National Traders and Marketeers Association of Zambia President Goodson Mofya said the donation by the head of state will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of marketeers at the market.

Meanwhile, Association of Vendors and Marketeers in Zambia President Able Chikwa said the donation by President Lungu had proved his critics wrong.

Mr Chikwa said since the shelter collapsed two weeks ago, people were laughing at the marketeers and telling them that government had abandoned them.