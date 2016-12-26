Unlike other parties, PF will go for the general conference when time comes-Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said that the Patriotic Front (PF) will go for the general conference when time comes and all leaders will re-contest their positions.
In an interview with ZNBC, the President said that PF is not like some parties that are insisting that they already have credible and reliable leaders and hence no need for elections.
President Lungu said that the general conference will give the party a new lease of life because democracy demands that elections are held after a specific period even at party level.
The President further said that the PF remains united and will not be distracted from its focus on development by people venting their anger and ambitions of taking over from him in 2021.
President Lungu said that he has heard sentiments from the media on the perceived friction in the PF which he says is a small element but insists that the party is united.
The President also told ZNBC news in an interview that Zambia was on course and has good leadership in place focusing on economic development and uniting the country.
Lol STATEMENT THAT IS NO STATEMENT AT ALL. OF COURSE PF WILL GO FOR A GENERAL CONFERENCE AT SOME ABITRARY TIME. THE QUESTION KAMBWILI WANTS ANSWERED IS WHEN? KAMBWILI IS MAKING THESE “UPPER-MWAMBAS” PANIC!!!!!
Ask those stupid questions to Hakashide
@Mokongo Loadist is right, we need to know when the convention will take place……..the sooner the better. People on the grassroots are not happy and signs are showing………..PF lost in the recently held ward by election in Kitwe. People like Kambwili know what is happening at the grassroot level cause every weekend he’s on the CopperBelt (from the time he became MP, Minister and ordinary MP again) ………he’s speaking the mind of an ordinary cadre, unlike those armchair critics in Lusaka.
How loathsome! Do you want us to relive that Mulungushi Saga when PF split into two? Was that not PF? Was that not Edgar Lungu and the other Miles Sampa? Is that what you are trying to boast about? If so, then quit being a hypocrite.
No need to burn against the bush,which party is that bamdala?and if that is true then how is that of your business….each house has its own malamulu…
Power is sweet.
How can HH worshippers go for a convention? ??. They can’t because they worship him like a god to them everything he says is the gospel truth even when says he won the election with only 3.5 provinces they believe him. Even when he tells them that the Concourt refused to hear his case when he had 14 days to present evidence they believe him. Even when he has lost Presidential elections 5 times they still continue worshipping him
To say we are not like other parties is just being petty. You can’t talk anything minus referring to UPND. Let’s have some maturity in the country. Stick to your party, but also know that your party has worsened the economy of the country.
Just mind your own business bamudala! Lonjezo linadulisa mutu wa yohane! A president who spends his entire term in office talking about the opposition has no agenda for the nation. Kusabailafye! HH and Nawakwi are spent forces and if I were him, I will not be wasting time reminding them to go to conventions. They have demonstrated that they are not democrats!
Lungu is ignorant about how and when Leadership Renewal should take place in PF. Elections are not done at a General Conference but at a properly organised Elective Congress. What Kambwili,KBF and others are asking Lungu is what is the date for the Elective Congress? When were Leaders in PF last elected? What does the PF Constitution say about Elections? The current Vice President and Secretary General were appointed by Lungu and not elected at a Congress. Lungu in 2015 at Kabwe was not properly elected President. In fact that Kabwe meeting was a Circus and Lungu ended up imposing himself as President of PF. Members of MMD who were appointed by Lungu thru RB to key posts in govt are not elected members of PF.MMD thru RB have got a lion’s share of these Ministerial Appointments at the…
Yes, PF can go for a Conference. However, if the result of that conference is predetermined, then what is the difference?