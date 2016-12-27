Apologise or things will get personal, KBF warns Jean Kapata



Dismissed PF Vice Chairman of Elections Kelvin Bwalya Fube has demanded that her former boss Jean Kapata apologises for branding him a rebel.

Mr Fube who is commonly known as KBF reacted angrily and dismissed assertions that he was part of a rebellion in the PF.

He said history would show that he has worked selflessly for the party without seeking a position in return.

“I have done nothing wrong, I am not a rebel, if there’s a fight in PF, I am not part of it”.

He added, “Hon. Kapata can fire me as her Deputy Chair for Elections, that’s within her powers but she cannot call me a rebel and for that I am demanding an apology.”

“I didn’t need a position to work for late Michael Sata, I didn’t need a position from Ba Micheal Chilufya Sata to work for him”.

” I signed a pact with late Michael Sata that I would run the 2011 General Election campaigns and I took the risk because I believed in the man”.

Mr Fube said he has worked selflessly and tirelessly for the PF.

“Not one Ngwe did I get from the President. I know of colleagues who can’t do anything without being paid or be given money “.

“I am not one who works for positions”.” I have never applied for any job, if the President finds it fit to give me a position, so be it”.

He was speaking on a live news conference on Monday broadcast on Radio Christian Voice and syndicated country-wide on other community radio stations.

Mr Fube said was deeply offended by Hon. Jean Kapata’s remarks who he claimed has helped immensely including offering personal help.

He disclosed that he has helped and sacrificed his personal life but a mere thank you is enough and that Kapata recently asked him to help her as she had a niece who was going to ZIALE though he would not expect anything in return.

“Hon Kapata called me to help her niece who’s preparing to go to ZIALE because Jean Kapata asked me to help her. I will not fire her, that’s not how I work”.

And Mr Fube has maintained that the mandate of the current PF Central Committee has expired.

He said he knew that President Lungu will follow the law regarding the expired mandates of members of the Central Committee and other party structures.

Mr Fube reiterated his calls for elections for all the positions in the PF excluding that of Presidency because President Edgar Lungu was just recently elected at a convention in 2014 following the death of President Michael Sata.

” The President is a lawyer just like me, in fact far much more senior to me. He is a lawyer, he won’t abrogate the party constitution, or the nation’s constitution “.

He said his call for elections was founded on provisions of the Constitution and his remarks acted as a mere reminder.

” The call for elections has not been my call, I was merely reminding them. The call has been dictated by the party constitution “.

He also condemned remarks attributed to the Secretary General, Davies Mwila who is allegedly to have said those calling for elections wanted to go into party leadership using the back-door.

” My SG Davies Mwila is on record saying those people calling for elections want to get into office using the back door method. If calling for elections is a back door method, what is the legitimate way?”

“When something is wrong, it’s wrong, be courageous to correct it. Maybe am not the only one who holds this view”.

He also called for the careful manner in which independent members of Parliament are treated as they were mostly members of the PF.

” We have 14 Independent MPs in Parliament and we are being told we can’t work with these people. It is this position I object “.

He further dismissed allegations that he has been speaking or meeting Former Information Minister Dr Chishimba Kambwili.

“When I speak, I speak for myself. Those of you who know me know that I am a very independent minded person.”

He also denied having meetings with former information minister Chishimba Kambwili with a view to destabilise the PF as alleged by Kapata.

Mr Fube said that unlike some members who asked for payments in return when they work he was not that kind of a person.