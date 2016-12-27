Four children perish as house collapses on them in Siavonga

Four children of the same family have died when the house they were sleeping in collapsed as a result of heavy rain in Kanyelele compound in Siavonga District in Southern Province.

And two more houses have collapsed in the same compound and one person has been injured.

Siavonga District Commissioner (DC) and Siavonga Member of Parliament (MP) confirmed the Development to Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) that the incident happened around zero two hours today.

Siavonga District Commissioner (DC) Lovemore Kanyama said at the scene of the incident that the wall fence from the neighbour‘s house collapsed on Mr Kenneday Chiti’s house and buried the children who were asleep.

Mr Kanyama said efforts to save the Children by the parents failed as the time they managed to remove the rubble that buried them they had already died.

The DC has since expressed sadness at the death of four children Harriet Chiti aged 12, George Chiti 15, Robson Chiti 10, and Bwalya Tembo aged seven years.

Mr Kanyama said government will ensure that the bereaved family is assisted through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

Siavonga MP Darious Mulunda has also expressed shock at the sudden death of the four Children and called for unit among the residents of Siavonga to ensure that the burden for the bereaved family is alleviated.

Mr Mulunda described the incident as unfortunate especially that the collapse of the house was as a result of the wall fence from the neighbour which fell on it.

The Bodies of the four children are lying in Siavonga district hospital.