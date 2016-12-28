Government completes construction of 60 out of 64 health posts for Western Province

Vice President Inonge Wina says government has completed the construction of 60 out of 64 health posts allocated to Western Province.

Mrs. Wina says the expansion of health infrastructure across the country is testimony that government wants to build the economy with a healthy citizenry.

The Vice President says President Edgar Lungu wants Zambians to access quality and affordable health services.

Mrs. Wina says the recruitment of over 7 thousand health personnel will help in delivery of quality health services especially in rural areas.

The Vice President said this in Nalolo district when she officially opened Mukukutu Health Post.

She disclosed that government will soon commission the newly built Nalolo District Hospital and the remaining five health posts.

And Western Province permanent secretary, Mwangala Liomba says the construction of the health post in the area is the best thing to ever happen to the local people.