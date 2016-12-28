Government completes construction of 60 out of 64 health posts for Western Province

Vice President Inonge Wina says government has completed the construction of 60 out of 64 health posts allocated to Western Province.
Mrs. Wina says the expansion of health infrastructure across the country is testimony that government wants to build the economy with a healthy citizenry.
The Vice President says President Edgar Lungu wants Zambians to access quality and affordable health services.
Mrs. Wina says the recruitment of over 7 thousand health personnel will help in delivery of quality health services especially in rural areas.
The Vice President said this in Nalolo district when she officially opened Mukukutu Health Post.
She disclosed that government will soon commission the newly built Nalolo District Hospital and the remaining five health posts.
And Western Province permanent secretary, Mwangala Liomba says the construction of the health post in the area is the best thing to ever happen to the local people.
Faith without work is dead,in reverse,work with out faith is also dead.in Zambia we say a home without m/meal is not a home
Health post without drugs am sorry boss wina.
So sad, taking that heavy podium all way from lusaka, no peop!e to listen to speeches.What happened to those mobile hospitals
I am glad for this development in Western Province. I hope that the people of Western Province will now join other people from other parts of Zambia and work together as one people. I am saddened that UPND is a negative party and so are its cadres scattered around the globe. They are negative not because our government has failed. They are negative because their party is tribal ad regional! They have a spirit of division. God bless Zambia!
These are part of the 650 prefab Health Posts the Indians constructing from that loan we got via that loan from Indian Exim Bank…alot of money for Prefab….where is the value addition when everything is shopped from India.