Horse Shoe Restaurant Drama continues, now workers defend the Minister of Labour

The drama at the now infamous Horse Shoe Restaurant has continued to unfold as the saga has taken a new twist as some workers from the restaurant have told MUVI TV that there are no human rights violations at the restaurant.

MUVI TV reports that the workers who stormed the station came to the defence of the embattled Minister of Labour Joyce Nonde Simukoko who has been at a receiving end of criticism and condemnation from members of the public, including members of the her Party PF, for instructing the police to arrest the whistle blower who brought the violations to the attention of the public.

Last week the HRC publicised a report carried at the restaurant where it indicated that there was wide spread human rights violations by the owners of the restaurant which the workers seem to be refuting in the video footage.

Below is the story as reported by MUVI TV.

THE ‘Horse Shoe’ saga in a new twist, as workers come to the defence of Hon. Joyce Nonde Simukoko, Minister of Labour.

This surely a slap in the face for those that have come to the defence of the workers especially the Human Rights Commission(HRC).

Accordingly, the affected workers stormed MUVI TV studios in Lusaka to speak out on the matter.

The workers have termed the Human Rights Commission findings of abuse of their rights by the Restaurant management as untrue.

They say there is no abuse of workers at the restaurant as highlighted by Hon.Joyce Nonde Simukoko

