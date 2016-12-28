Horse Shoe Restaurant Drama continues, now workers defend the Minister of Labour

The drama at the now infamous Horse Shoe Restaurant has continued to unfold as the saga has taken a new twist as some workers from the restaurant have told MUVI TV that there are no human rights violations at the restaurant.
MUVI TV reports that the workers who stormed the station came to the defence of the embattled Minister of Labour Joyce Nonde Simukoko who has been at a receiving end of criticism and condemnation from members of the public, including members of the her Party PF, for instructing the police to arrest the whistle blower who brought the violations to the attention of the public.
Last week the HRC publicised a report carried at the restaurant where it indicated that there was wide spread human rights violations by the owners of the restaurant which the workers seem to be refuting in the video footage.
THE ‘Horse Shoe’ saga in a new twist, as workers come to the defence of Hon. Joyce Nonde Simukoko, Minister of Labour.
This surely a slap in the face for those that have come to the defence of the workers especially the Human Rights Commission(HRC).
Accordingly, the affected workers stormed MUVI TV studios in Lusaka to speak out on the matter.
The workers have termed the Human Rights Commission findings of abuse of their rights by the Restaurant management as untrue.
They say there is no abuse of workers at the restaurant as highlighted by Hon.Joyce Nonde Simukoko
Source: Ask Muvi TV
Workers are being used now. I doubt the workers are being sincere, I think this needs more investigation than ever before.
So what will happen to that guy who was protesting with cardboards in New York City?
Someone has been oiled here and they think we’re stuppid. These negros are a shame.
Case closed. No racism
Joyce was right. I have been vindicated once more that I remain the seeker of truth and justice.
Thanks
BB2014
Money talks baba…….
This is total rubbish,these workers are just being used and waffling nonsense.
These workers are just afraid of losing their jobs if the restaurant is closed. They have been instructed to do that and not out of their own. Again the minister might have organised them in order to defend her position.
Insala kapondo, people can’t even reason anymore for fear of losing their petty jobs.
ITS A DOG EAT DOG WORLD WHEREVER POVERTY REIGNS SUPREME!!
What I would now recommend is Government allows Horseshoe Restaurant to run their establishment as they please, & tell them NOBODY WILL WASTE TIME INVESTIGATING THEM ANYMORE, so they can now treat their workers however they please.
Moral of the story is, THE BLACK AFRICAN IS HIS OWN WORST ENEMY!!!
Oh come on, don’t be so desperate. Are the workers suggesting that the entire Human Rights Commission cooked up a fake report?
Nothing makes sense here. The workers are used to being abused. Let’s boycott the restaurant so that it closes. No one from the workers seems to be sincere for them to be assisted.
Which worker would state otherwise….even in UK workers hide their faces and voice if they are complainig about their employer on camera!
WTH?