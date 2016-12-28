Jean Kapata does not owe KBF any apology-Davies Mwila

THE decision by member of the central Committee (MCC) chairperson for elections Jean Kapata to fire her deputy election Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) is justified and there is no need for her to apologise for branding him a rebel, secretary general Davis Mwila has guided.

On Monday, KBF dismissed assertions and remarks attributed to Ms Kapata calling him rebel and demanded for an apology.

But in an interview with the Daily Nation, Mr Mwila said it depended on how KBF understood the word ‘rebel’, adding that for him (Mwila), a rebel was someone who was not following the rules and working against the party.

Mr Mwila said Ms Kapata who is a member of the central committee had the power and authority to appoint any member from the subcommittee.

“In this case, KBF (Mr Fube) was in the subcommittee so the same chairperson has the powers to remove anyone from the committee even to disband it. So, in terms of removing KBF, it was within the powers of the chairperson. She was within her powers,” Mr Mwila said.

And Mr Mwila said Ms Kapata does not owe KBF any apology for removing him from the commission.

The PF chief executive has warned party officials fighting for positions and causing confusion on the Copperbelt to immediately stopped and let those elected to work.

He said at party structure level the term of office was still running as all party officials were elected in June 2015, adding that their term of office was three years.

Meanwhile, the Mandevu Constituency executive has charged that Ms Kapata did not owe Mr Fube any apology and KBF’s demands that she should show remorse for branding him a rebel are nothing but wishful thinking.

Mandevu Constituency secretary Lemmy Bwalya has charged that the party structures were intact under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu and that all other party leaders still had the mandate and enjoyed their immunity in line with the party constitution.

Mr Bwalya Fube stated that Ms Kapata should apologise for branding him as a rebel against the president unless she could provide evidence or the issue would get personal