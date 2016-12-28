Leadership Wrangles in PF indicative of Governance Failure by President Edgar Lungu-Kakoma

The opposition UPND says the on-going leadership wrangles in the PF are indicative of governance failure by Republican President Edgar Lungu.

In a statement UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma said the wrangles in the ruling party has a trickle down effect on the governance system of the country.

Mr Kakoma also accused President of extending the dictatorial tendencies he uses against the opposition to his own party.

Below is a statement as issued by the UPND

The on-going leadership wrangles in the Patriotic Front (PF)gives us the reason why Edgar Lungu has failed to govern the country.

It is interesting to note that PF members now believe what UPND has been saying about Lungu’s dictatorial tendencies.

It is also sad that Jean Kapata does not realize that she is being used to whip her own brothers .

The earlier Jean Kapata realizes the better.

The on-going intra-party wrangles in PF should quickly be resolved by party leader Edgar Lungu as they have a trickle down effect on the governance system of the nation.

It also seems Edgar Lungu is so insecure even with those that helped him in the disputed elections.

For us , this is not a strange thing we are seeing under Edgar Lungu’s leadership.

The same dictatorial tendencies he uses to oppress the opposition members are now being applied within the PF .

He is now using certain PF members like Jean Kapata to whip others members with dissenting views. It seems Edgar Lungu enjoys fighting .

Am sure Michael Sata would be very angry with Edgar Lungu if he came back to life today.

Now, all those Christians for Lungu should see why UPND has never trusted Lungu’s prayer days.

The PF wrangles have vindicated us .Edgar Lungu is a brutal dictator who cerebrates the sufferings of others.

Edgar Lungu does not appreciate.

UPND will take Kelvin Bwalya Fube’s revelations seriously. We also commend him for exercising his freedom of expression correctly.

UPND is open to all those being chased by PF self proclaimed leaders.

As UPND,We believe in national integration.

We also believe that our common enemy is poverty not fellow citizens.

Let Edgar Lungu fight poverty not fellow citizens.

Issued By:

Charles Kakoma

UPND Spokesperson