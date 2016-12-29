Army worms invade Chipata in some area

Chipata District in Eastern Province has recorded some isolated cases
of army worms that have destroyed the maize crop.
Chipata District Agriculture Coordinator Michael Ngulube confirmed to
Breeze News monitored in Chipata on Wednesday that three areas
that have been affected are Chiparamba, Kapita, and Msekera.
Mr Ngulube said officers from the Ministry of Agriculture have already
moved in to spray the pests.
He, however said that his office was ready to move in and spray the
area as directed by President Edgar Lungu.
Mr Ngulube said that what was needed was new chemicals because the
officers have been using old chemicals that remained last year.
On Wednesday, President Edgar Lungu directed the Disaster Management
and Mitigation Unit(DMMU) to join the Ministry of Agriculture in an
emergency operation to curb the spread of army worms that have invaded
some districts on the Copperbelt, Luapula, Central Provinces,and
some parts of Chipata district.
By press time, some chemicals were being awaited at Chipata airport.
ZNBC NEWS: Frank Bwalya Blames HH and UPND for Army Worms invasion of parts of eastern province.
GORVMENT HAS BLAMED THE OPPOSITION UPND FOR INVASION OF ARMY WORMS IN SOME PARTY OF CHIPATA DISTRICT . HANOCK KASAMA ZNBC NEWS CHIPATA DISTRICT EASTERN PROVINCE.
So Sad!