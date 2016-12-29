Army worms invade Chipata in some area

Chipata District in Eastern Province has recorded some isolated cases

of army worms that have destroyed the maize crop.

Chipata District Agriculture Coordinator Michael Ngulube confirmed to

Breeze News monitored in Chipata on Wednesday that three areas

that have been affected are Chiparamba, Kapita, and Msekera.

Mr Ngulube said officers from the Ministry of Agriculture have already

moved in to spray the pests.

He, however said that his office was ready to move in and spray the

area as directed by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Ngulube said that what was needed was new chemicals because the

officers have been using old chemicals that remained last year.

On Wednesday, President Edgar Lungu directed the Disaster Management

and Mitigation Unit(DMMU) to join the Ministry of Agriculture in an

emergency operation to curb the spread of army worms that have invaded

some districts on the Copperbelt, Luapula, Central Provinces,and

some parts of Chipata district.

By press time, some chemicals were being awaited at Chipata airport.