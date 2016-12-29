Local Govt Minister happy with sanitation in Chipata

LOCAL Government and Housing Minister Vincent Mwale has said the

Chipata town was now looking clean following the relocation of the

street vendors who were trading their merchandised along the famous

Umodzi Highway.

Mr Mwale said when he paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province

Minister Makebi Zulu in his office in Chipata on Wednesday that some few

months ago the town was looking dirty because of the street vendors

who were trading their merchandise on the road.

He said the people who had turned themselves as street vendors had

left the markets in preference to trade along the Umodzi Highway.

The minister said trading along the roads came with numerous

complaints such as accidents.

“I want to commend you for putting effort in ensuring that the people

who were trading along the Umodzi Highway are not there because we had

numerous complaints such as accidents. About four months ago the town

was looking dirty but now it is looking clean after the relocation of

the people who were trading along the Umodzi highway,”Mr Mwale said.

The minister said Umodzi Highway was not a better place to trade from

because of the high number of traffic.

He said his ministry was also cleaning up other streets across Eastern

province for the towns to remain clean.

He said Eastern province would be in the near future used as a model

on how street vending could be solved across the country.

Mr Mwale advised the provincial administration to work together with

his ministry to provide the conducive environment for the

traders.

He said Government would continue pumping money towards the

construction of new markets and bus stations across the country.