Shepolopolo face Malawi in Friday friendly

The Zambia Senior Women’s National Football Team will on Friday face Malawi in a friendly match in Lilongwe.

Shepolopolo left for Malawi on Wednesday by road.

The team is expected to connect from Eastern Province into Malawi on Thursday.

Coach Enala Simbeye Phiri has carried a 20-member squad for the match which is scheduled for Nankhaka Ground in Lilongwe.

Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Hazel Nali, Chico Nkhoma, Petronella Musonda.

DEFENDERS: Annie Kibanji, Emeldah Musonda, Anita Mulenga, Grace Zulu, Margaret Belemu, Ruth Zulu.

MIDFIELDERS: Mary Wilombe, Irene Lungu, Judith Zulu, Helen Chanda, Esther Mukwasa, Lweendo Chisamu.

STRIKERS: Helen Mubanga, Noria Sosala, Happy Pinto, Misozi Zulu, Barbara Banda.