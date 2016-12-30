Airtime and Data charges go up, Phone Comapnies Blame Government for the Increase

All mobile phone networks have announced that they are increasing their prices effective January 1st 2017.

Mobile internet service provider Vodafone has also joined the list of firms hiking their charges.

Both Airtel, ZAMTEL and MTN have announced their price adjustments today.

Airtel subscribers were hit with text messages this morning notifying them of the increment in air time charges.

All the firms are blaming the increase on Government’s decision to increase excise duty on airtime from 15% to 17.5% as announced in the 2017 national budget.

A statement from Vodafone said, “Effective 1st January 2017 Vodafone Zambia will adjust the subscription rates on bundles in all categories. The revision has been necessitated by the adjustment in excise duty on airtime from 15% to 17.5% as presented in the 2017 National Budget.”

Prices of almost all essential commodities in Zambia including water, transport, food and insurance fees have been hiked while electricity tariffs are set to go up in the first quarter of 2017.

Incidentally, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) on Thursday announced a sharp fall in the rate of the country’s annual inflation rate which has reverted tp single digit after peaking at 21.2 percent in February.

The surprise fall in the annual rate of inflation has given rise to skepticism over the manner in which the CSO computes its Consumer Price Index (CPI), the basis of its inflation figures.