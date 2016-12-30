Airtime and Data charges go up, Phone Comapnies Blame Government for the Increase

All mobile phone networks have announced that they are increasing their prices effective January 1st 2017.
Mobile internet service provider Vodafone has also joined the list of firms hiking their charges.
Both Airtel, ZAMTEL and MTN have announced their price adjustments today.
Airtel subscribers were hit with text messages this morning notifying them of the increment in air time charges.
All the firms are blaming the increase on Government’s decision to increase excise duty on airtime from 15% to 17.5% as announced in the 2017 national budget.
A statement from Vodafone said, “Effective 1st January 2017 Vodafone Zambia will adjust the subscription rates on bundles in all categories. The revision has been necessitated by the adjustment in excise duty on airtime from 15% to 17.5% as presented in the 2017 National Budget.”
Prices of almost all essential commodities in Zambia including water, transport, food and insurance fees have been hiked while electricity tariffs are set to go up in the first quarter of 2017.
Incidentally, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) on Thursday announced a sharp fall in the rate of the country’s annual inflation rate which has reverted tp single digit after peaking at 21.2 percent in February.
The surprise fall in the annual rate of inflation has given rise to skepticism over the manner in which the CSO computes its Consumer Price Index (CPI), the basis of its inflation figures.
Comment: And when civil servants say that they need increments on there salaries because everything is going up next year………u insult them,what nonsense is this.were I’m staying,Water,electricity,bus fares,networks,commodities of goods and rentals have been increased………………ngatwalanda ati niba jerabo ba opposition
The cost of access to information has gone up! Good Knowledge is a product of good information. How shall our common people escape poverty without good and affordable access to information? You don’t improve the economy by increasing the cost of doing business! Learn from Trump the great!
It’s better to allow other competitors in the market. Look at what Dangote did to cement prices. We need more players there shouldn’t be a restriction to mobile service providers otherwise the government I shooting itself in the foot whilst punishing it’s citizens.anyone for boycotting these hikes by switching off our phones for a week?
only salaries are not going up.
air time
parking
toll fees
fuel
tv levy yet to go up
PAYE
motor insurance
electricity
water
all these have gone upin one year.
Adjustment is long overdue …feel the pain after allowing thugs cling to power….next time vote using brains and not hearts.
#lungu afilwa ukutungulula abantu!!!!